June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Religious women perform stand-up comedy on Father’s Day

They performed sets inspired by their daily lives in the cities they now live in — be it a religious settlement or Rehovot.

By ELIANA SCHREIBER
June 18, 2018 19:36
1 minute read.
Religious women perform stand-up comedy on Father’s Day

Hani Skutch performs her stand-up routine at Off the Wall Comedy Theater in King Solomon Hotel in Jerusalem Sunday night. (photo credit: ELIANA SCHREIBER)

This Father’s Day, a group of Jewish women celebrated by defying stereotypes: performing stand-up comedy.

Comedian David Kilimnick of Off the Wall Comedy hosted the show, called Religious Women of Stand-up, at the King Solomon Hotel Sunday night.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The show featured Joan Weiner Levin, Hani Skutch and first-time comedian Chava Ewa Darski Kovacs, all women who immigrated to Israel.

They performed sets inspired by their daily lives in the cities they now live in — be it a religious settlement or Rehovot.

Kovacs, who performed for the first time Sunday night, is a mother of seven children, and spoke about the challenges of raising such a large family and living in a yishuv (rural residential community).

She said she originally got started in comedy when her friend organized an open mic night, which she saw as an opportunity to get out of the house.

“I think sometimes a lot of my friends don’t live in the same world that I do,” Kovacs said. “I’d like to reaffirm to them that moms still have interesting and funny things to say.”



The theme of “mom jokes” was a recurring trope throughout all three sets, with jokes revolving around husbands, kids and life as a mom.

Skutch, the second to perform, joked about her appearance, her lack of Hebrew vocabulary and her relationship with her husband – with whom she was celebrating a wedding anniversary.

“We call it our anniversary, the kids call it the Nakba,” Skutch said in her set.

Long-time comedian Weiner Levin served as the shows headliner, and spoke about her past living in New York, buying a second home and being an Orthodox Jewish woman.

“I can bring home the bacon, I just don’t eat it,” Weiner Levin said during her set.

Throughout the evening, the sets were tied together by bits in between by Kilimnick, who emphasized that even moms can be funny.

“It’s important for women to break down barriers,” Kovacs said.


Related Content

June 18, 2018
Il Divo arrives in Israel

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut