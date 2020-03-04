Researcher identifies Galilee caves where Jews fought Romans

About 2,000 years ago, in the 1st century CE, Yosef ben Matityahu left Jerusalem and reached the Galilee as the commander who would lead the Jews in the region in the rebellion against Rome. Only a few months later, he would be captured by the Romans and start the journey that would lead him to become Josephus Flavius, a Roman citizen, as well as the author of some of the most important works on Jewish history of all times. It is by studying his writings that Dr. Yinon Shivtiel, a senior lecturer at Zefat Academic College began a research that in over 15 years has led him to identify the sites of an important page of the Great Revolt, as explained in a study in the journal The Ancient Near East Today published by the American Schools of Oriental Research last month: hundreds and hundreds of caves in the Galilee used in the fight against the Roman Empire, some of which have remained untouched until present day. “In his books, Josephus described how when he was a commander in the Galilee he fortified 18 settlements. I worked on understanding what he meant by that,” he told The Jerusalem Post.In his research, Shivtiel visited several archaeological sites identified by the archaeologists as those described by Josephus, including Tiberias, Arbel and Mero. What he noticed was that all of them were in proximity with very steep cliffs and numerous natural caves.The researcher, who is also a representative of the Cave Research Center (CRC), began visiting the caves, some of which were only accessible through climbing and rope descent. What was presented to his eyes was astounding: a multitude of findings, including coins, jars, lamps, parts of arrows dating back precisely to the 1st century. Others feature olive presses, cisterns, and even rituals baths (mikvaot).The discoveries allowed him to realize that those were indeed the caves described by Josephus.“I understood that the caves represented the defensive means described in his books. My research developed under the idea that during the rebellion against the Romans, the Jewish community prepared the caves as possible shelters, as we do with shelters today in modern Israel. They chose the steepest cliffs and brought everything they needed to survive. When they heard the Romans were arriving, they found refuge there,” the scholar said.Shivtiel added that in other settlements that were not close to any hills or caves, he uncovered another defensive technique: the residents dug small cavities under the houses and a network of narrow tunnels that they could use to hide and escape but where it would have been difficult for Roman soldiers to follow them.“I founder over 75 of these hiding complexes under Jewish settlements, all dating back to the 1st or to the 2nd century, the time of the Bar Kochba revolt,” he told the Post. Overall, the scholar identified over 900 caves and he explained that the research is ongoing.“Now I’m focusing on West Galilee. I just found a cave in a steep cliff and I’m trying to identify to which population it belonged to,” he said.“I must add that I’m already 70 and I still climb and crawl,” he concluded laughing. “I hope I can continue to do so for many more years.”