The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Researcher identifies Galilee caves where Jews fought Romans

Hundreds of caves in the Galilee have been identified as those described by Josephus almost 2,000 years ago.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 4, 2020 19:21
Dr. Yinon Shivtiel at one of the caves used during the Jewish Great Revolt against the Romans as described by Josephus. (photo credit: YINON SHVIETEL)
Dr. Yinon Shivtiel at one of the caves used during the Jewish Great Revolt against the Romans as described by Josephus.
(photo credit: YINON SHVIETEL)
About 2,000 years ago, in the 1st century CE, Yosef ben Matityahu left Jerusalem and reached the Galilee as the commander who would lead the Jews in the region in the rebellion against Rome. Only a few months later, he would be captured by the Romans and start the journey that would lead him to become Josephus Flavius, a Roman citizen, as well as the author of some of the most important works on Jewish history of all times.
It is by studying his writings that Dr. Yinon Shivtiel, a senior lecturer at Zefat Academic College began a research that in over 15 years has led him to identify the sites of an important page of the Great Revolt, as explained in a study in the journal The Ancient Near East Today published by the American Schools of Oriental Research last month: hundreds and hundreds of caves in the Galilee used in the fight against the Roman Empire, some of which have remained untouched until present day.
“In his books, Josephus described how when he was a commander in the Galilee he fortified 18 settlements. I worked on understanding what he meant by that,” he told The Jerusalem Post.
In his research, Shivtiel visited several archaeological sites identified by the archaeologists as those described by Josephus, including Tiberias, Arbel and Mero. What he noticed was that all of them were in proximity with very steep cliffs and numerous natural caves.
The researcher, who is also a representative of the Cave Research Center (CRC), began visiting the caves, some of which were only accessible through climbing and rope descent. What was presented to his eyes was astounding: a multitude of findings, including coins, jars, lamps, parts of arrows dating back precisely to the 1st century. Others feature olive presses, cisterns, and even rituals baths (mikvaot).
The discoveries allowed him to realize that those were indeed the caves described by Josephus.
“I understood that the caves represented the defensive means described in his books. My research developed under the idea that during the rebellion against the Romans, the Jewish community prepared the caves as possible shelters, as we do with shelters today in modern Israel. They chose the steepest cliffs and brought everything they needed to survive. When they heard the Romans were arriving, they found refuge there,” the scholar said.
Shivtiel added that in other settlements that were not close to any hills or caves, he uncovered another defensive technique: the residents dug small cavities under the houses and a network of narrow tunnels that they could use to hide and escape but where it would have been difficult for Roman soldiers to follow them.
“I founder over 75 of these hiding complexes under Jewish settlements, all dating back to the 1st or to the 2nd century, the time of the Bar Kochba revolt,” he told the Post
Overall, the scholar identified over 900 caves and he explained that the research is ongoing.
“Now I’m focusing on West Galilee. I just found a cave in a steep cliff and I’m trying to identify to which population it belonged to,” he said.
“I must add that I’m already 70 and I still climb and crawl,” he concluded laughing. “I hope I can continue to do so for many more years.”


Tags archaeology Josephus Flavius romans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The repercussions of the US-Taliban deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by