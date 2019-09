Shana Tova from your favorite celebrities

As one year ends and another begins, Jewish celebrities are sending out Rosh Hashanah greetings.



Actress/model Yuval Scharf, who recently co-hosted the Ophir Awards, posted a photo of herself with a pomegranate. Chelli Goldenberg, another actress, posted an old-fashioned card in black and white.

The omnipresent actress/pitchwoman/TV host Rotem Sela posted a glamour photo on her Instagram with a New Year's message and also appeared on the New Year's post from the wildly popular athletic competition show, "Ninja Israel." Her co-host, Assi Azar, posted a message and a photo of him with his dog, Amos.Singers Miri Mesika, Harel Skaat, Shiri Maimon posted a messages in song, as did actress Maya Dagan, who sang with her daughter.Of course, Israelis being Israelis, some posted from abroad. Lior Raz of "Fauda" is in New York, shooting a movie and he posted a picture from the set. Movie and television star Lior Ashkenazi highlighted a photo of himself asleep in a huge bed at the Turkish resort of Antalya Kemer.Singer Keren Peles combined both themes -- travel and music -- with a song from Paris posted on Instagram.Naturally, politicians got into the act. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posed on Instagram with his wife, Sara, doing something that looks similar to cooking near a pot on a stove in their spotless kitchen. Yair Lapid of the Blue and White Party that is challenging the Likud posted a photo of himself embracing a supporter. Benny Gantz of Blue and White posted an inspirational message and a photo of himself and his extended family.In the US, actress/neuroscientist Mayim Bialik of "The Big Bang Theory" wrote an article for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency where she posted her "mea culpas" for the year, a reflection in which she asked forgiveness from those she wronged. But for most US Jewish celebrities, it was just another day, at least on Instagram and Twitter.

