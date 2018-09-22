Sneak peak shows Gal Gadot playing herself on 'The Simpsons'

Gal Gadot.
For its 30th season premiere, coming up at the end of this month, The Simpsons has a very special guest lined up: Gal Gadot.
In a sneak peak of the premiere slated for September 30, Gadot can be seen at an audition trying out to play Lisa, the Simpson’s daughter. The episode, called “Bart’s Not Dead,” features the family’s son, Bart, lying about going to heaven and meeting Jesus after an injury. After the lie, film producers offer the family a movie deal, and they work to cast actors to portray themselves. Other special guest voices in the premiere episode include Emily Deschanel, Dave Attell, Pete Holmes and Jonathan Groff.
Gadot, best known for her star turn as Wonder Woman, tweeted back in February that she would be appearing on The Simpsons this season.
“I grew up watching The Simpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode!” she wrote at the time, with a video of her signing her name on a memory board. “Stay tuned...”
