September 23 2018
|
Tishrai, 14, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Sneak peak shows Gal Gadot playing herself on 'The Simpsons'

The Israeli actress will be making a guest appearance on show's 30th season premiere.

By
September 22, 2018 20:39
1 minute read.
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

For its 30th season premiere, coming up at the end of this month, The Simpsons has a very special guest lined up: Gal Gadot.

In a sneak peak of the premiere slated for September 30, Gadot can be seen at an audition trying out to play Lisa, the Simpson’s daughter. The episode, called “Bart’s Not Dead,” features the family’s son, Bart, lying about going to heaven and meeting Jesus after an injury. After the lie, film producers offer the family a movie deal, and they work to cast actors to portray themselves. Other special guest voices in the premiere episode include Emily Deschanel, Dave Attell, Pete Holmes and Jonathan Groff.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.





Gadot, best known for her star turn as Wonder Woman, tweeted back in February that she would be appearing on The Simpsons this season.


“I grew up watching The Simpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode!” she wrote at the time, with a video of her signing her name on a memory board. “Stay tuned...”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

‘THE OTHER STORY,’ with Joy Rieger with the braid, and Maya Dagan
September 22, 2018
Universal emotion in ‘The Other Story’

By HANNAH BROWN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut