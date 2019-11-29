The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Swinging at the saloon

Bressler, who contributes a range of primarily jazz projects, including as a member of pianist Omer Klein trio, says there is a snug spirit to the band’s work.

By BARRY DAVIS  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 10:08
swining at the saloon (photo credit: MICHAEL TOPYOL)
swining at the saloon
(photo credit: MICHAEL TOPYOL)
There is a homey feel to Amir Bressler’s latest musical venture. When we met up in Tel Aviv last week, I noted that the group’s moniker – Liquid Saloon – puts me in mind of some kind of Western movie feel. I imagine some dusty, saddle-sore cowboy making his way into a drinking hole of a shantytown out in the Wild West casting a weary glance over at the barman and ordering a shot or – better – a bottle of Scotch.
I missed the mark.
“Actually, it was supposed to be Salon, not Saloon,” smiles the 30-year drummer who will play with the group at this year’s Jerusalem Jazz Festival at the Israel Museum on December 6 (1:30 p.m.). “But, somehow, it came out Saloon. We liked the name, the way it turned out, so we just went with it.”
The gig at the festival, which is curated once again by internationally renowned trumpeter Avishai Cohen, will see Bressler play in a quintet setting, with trumpeter Sefi Zisling and keyboardist Nomok Noam Havkin the main protagonists. Guitarist Roi Aviv and bass player Elyasaf Bashari – better known for his work with Quarter to Africa – will round out the festival fivesome.
Bressler, who contributes a range of primarily jazz projects, including as a member of pianist Omer Klein trio, says there is a snug spirit to the band’s work.
“The process was a lot of fun,” he notes, referencing the creation of the group’s debut self-titled album, which came out a few months ago. “We’d meet up at my home, two or three [days] a week – after eating hummus, of course,” he adds with a laugh. “We’d bring some snacks and we’d listen to music we like.”
They went with the communal flow.
“We have similar tastes in music,” he says.
Not a bad starting point for a shared musical journey.
“We all like old school, like African music, New Orleans. We like, for example, [Nigerian Afrobeat multi-instrumentalist] Fela Kuti.”
One thing led to another.
“We started exploring that stuff, and other similar material. Sefi was already into that, and I started investigating it, and Noam did, too. We got into Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, from Ghana. And there’s [funk artist] William Onyeabor, from Nigeria.”
That sounded a little on the tribal side, but Bressler says that, while he and his pals were drawn to that ethnic kernel, they were really fired by the more Western contemporary presentation the aforesaid brought to the roots material.
“People took something tribal and then added synthesizers, and guitars, bass and drums.”
Even so, the core remains.
“They have a feel the Americans don’t have. It’s funny. They do things that are sort of American. They do funk, but it comes out in their own style. That’s what I felt. There was something in that music that really grabbed me. I listen to the same record over and over, like a kid. That doesn’t happen to me so often with other things.”
That is very much the crux of the Liquid Saloon take on music and music-making.
“We get inspiration from some number, with some kind of groove, with a, say, synthesizer texture and some tempo. Then we say, ‘Let’s do something in the same style.’ We don’t copy it. That’s great fun.”
The guys just latched on to a vibe and jumped.
“Basically, that’s how we wrote the material for the whole album,” Bressler says.
He also spreads his wings as the compositional continuum unfolded.
“On some of the things I played drums, and also bass and guitar. That was the base. Then Sefi, or Sefi and Noam, would come in and write a melody on top of that. Or maybe all three of us. Or we’d bring something from the keyboards and then write on top of that. Each time we’d develop it differently.”
Bressler and his pals go along with the approach that if the band is having fun, that should have desired knock-on effect on the audience.
“The whole thing just flowed. We’d sit around in my living room. We had time, we could play loudly, and we can see the sea from my window. All we basically needed to do was be there and create more music. We really enjoyed that. There’s nothing better than that.”
For tickets and more information: (02) 563-1544 and jerusalemjazzfestival.org.il


Tags Tel Aviv jerusalem [post jazz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mirvis’s message By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by