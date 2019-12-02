Last Wednesday evening, Moshe Edri hosted the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center’s Friends Association at the Cinema City Complex for a festive screening of the documentary Reichman, directed by Yariv Mozer, winner of the Ophir Award for the film, Ben Gurion – Epilogue. Mozer followed Prof. Uriel Reichman with his camera for an entire year, which turned out to be very dramatic: the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya finally received the approval of the Council for Higher Education in Israel to grant doctoral degrees, a major step in the process of becoming the first private university in Israel. Reichman himself received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Israeli Academia, and received recognition after years of struggle.Last Thursday in London, the Peres Friends Circle of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation was launched under the management of Yona Bartal. The praiseworthy evening was held on the hospitality floor of the building where Idan and Batia Ofer live. Batia Ofer serves as the center’s international board member.Former British prime minister Tony Blair sent an electronic greeting; Chemi Peres, chairman of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation greeted guests, as did Mark Regev, Israel ambassador to the UK. Guests included Lord Michael Levy, international real estate mogul and owner of the Norman Hotel in Tel Aviv; Jonathan Lurie; and Rafi Mehudar.At the Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv, the 7th International Photography Festival opened last week with PHOTO IS:RAEL. On Friday afternoon, attorney David Tadmor hosted the opening of his photography exhibition at the festival. Among the guests who visited the exhibition that was curated by Eti Schwartz, included Blue and White Chair Benny Gantz, who could be seen schmoozing with Alfred Akirov, Bank Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman, Israel Discount Bank Chair Shaul Kobrinsky, Reem Aminoach and Rakefet Russak-Aminoach.Adi Soffer-Teeni, the general manager of Facebook Israel, began last Wednesday morning at an event held at the Trask Events complex in the Tel Aviv Port, entitled: House Of Instagram Israel. Soffer-Teeni shared anecdotes from her family’s life on Instagram, introduced guests to social networking innovations aimed at preventing cybercrime and people who are always chasing after likes. Senior Facebook officials explained to guests how to effectively create world-leading brands, unveiled Instagram updates and innovations, and told inspirational success stories.In Sydney recently, Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, the chair of the World Zionist Organization’s Department for Diaspora Activities, awarded Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the WZO’s prestigious Jerusalem Prize. As part of the award, Morrison received a silver shofar adorned with an olive branch, which he was given for his support of Israel in the international arena and for being a true friend of the Australian Jewish community.Translated by Hannah Hochner.