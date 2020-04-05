'The Nanny' returns for a special Zoom coronavirus special

“Laughter is the best medicine!” Said actress Fran Drescher, star of the hi comedy series The Nanny during a recent interview to Variety, “so, in these challenging times, Peter (Jacobson) and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot.”



The pilot will be aired on Monday on Sony's YouTube page.

“It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world,” she said, adding that she hopes it would uplift their spirits.



Renée Taylor and Rachel Chagall will take on the roles of Sylvia Fine and Valeria Toriello for the special. Fine is the mother of the main character and Toriello is her best friend.



The widowed father in that family was played by Charles Shaughnessy and Daniel Davis took on the role of Niles, the sarcastic butler. The show aired from 1993 to 1999 and won several awards, including an Emmy.

