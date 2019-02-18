The lounge

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Bride from Istanbul

Turkish actor Berkay Hardal, who plays the character Murat Buran in the TV series ‘The Bride from Istanbul,’ bid adieu to his family in the TV series for a few days and came to Israel to star in a campaign for the Castro fashion company, which is owned by the Rotter family. Hardal was warmly welcomed by Ron Rotter, Castro CFO; his sister in law Rotem Sela, who is the company’s presenter; and Mor Paso, Castro VP marketing.

Larger Than Life

The ‘Larger Than Life’ organization held its annual gala dinner to raise funds for medication, medical equipment, treatments and tests for children with cancer that are not covered by Israel’s health services basket. Guests donated over NIS 2 million shekels during the evening. Supporters include: Lior Shmueli, CEO of the association; Elinoar Levitan, deputy director-general; Isracard CEO Ron Wexler and his daughter Noa; Ziv Aviram; Drorit Wertheim; Arieh Bachar, chairman of the Board of Trustees; and Lilach Asher-Topilsky and her husband Marc Topilsky.

Charles Bronfman

Billionaire philanthropist Charles Bronfman participated in the inauguration ceremony of the late president Shimon Peres’ office at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa, where he spoke about the shared history of the two families. Attending were Yoni Peres and Mika Almog.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC World lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov – nicknamed “The Eagle” – recently made a short sojourn in Jerusalem. Last October, Nurmagomedov competed against Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor finally capitulated in the fourth round, immediately after which a mass brawl erupted between the two competitors.

Just before arriving in Israel, Nurmagomedov was hosted in Dubai by Emir Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the sole ruler of the emirate. His journey then continued on to Jordan, where he received a royal welcome by the royal family.

In Israel, Nurmagomedov was welcomed by businessman Said Abulafia, who met the athlete and his entourage at the Allenby Bridge. From there, they continued on for a visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Afterwards, the guests made their way back to Jordan, where they met with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

Michal Forer

Artist Michal Forer, an owner of the NeoPharm Group, was appointed chairman of the Friends of the Cameri Theater. She will replace Liora Ofer, who leaves her post after 17 years. The Friends of the Cameri Theater was founded in 1993 and currently has about 400 members, including leading Israeli business leaders. Forer, whose family was one of the founders of Tel Aviv, said she was honored to be given the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of culture in Tel Aviv’s municipal theater.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



