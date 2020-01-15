The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Tiroche offers ‘lost’ Chagall painting to bidders

Saturday auction will offer 1970s work ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ that was stolen in 1996.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JANUARY 15, 2020 21:01
'Jacob's Ladder' by Marc Chagall (photo credit: Courtesy)
'Jacob's Ladder' by Marc Chagall
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jacob’s Ladder, a painting by Marc Chagall stolen decades ago and believed lost will be placed on auction this Saturday by auction house Tiroche. How much is the painting worth?
How much is any painting worth? A painting of Jesus attributed to Bernardino Luini, not in the best condition, was sold in 1958 for 45 British Pounds, roughly $2,500 in today’s currency. The painting was restored and attributed to another painter, not to mention being shown at the National Gallery in 2011. The same painting was sold by Christie’s in 2017 for a handsome $450 million. The painting is Salvator Mundi, currently thought to be the work of Leonardo De Vinci.
An anecdote concerning the life of Chagall, in France: A friend visits Chagall’s studio to find him painting a china set. When asked why, he explains that his daughter Ida is getting married, and he would like to present her with a gift. The anecdote ends with, “The naive artist did not consider that, at this stage of his career, a china set painted by his hand is worth thousands of francs!”
Chagall did take up ceramics, so the story might be apocryphal, but the idea of him as a naive artist unaware of his own worth is fictional. As Sidney Alexander points out in his 1978 book, Chagall: a Biography, with Chagall “we are faced with myth-making... in the crucible of his imagination all the mud becomes rainbows.”
So how much is a painting worth? If it’s by a known hand, quite a bit. If the attribution is shaky, a little less. As owners live and die, fashions change. Artists and objects flicker in and out of fashion. How much is a menorah owned by the late Marilyn Monroe worth? Or the whip used by Michelle Pfeiffer in her role as Catwoman during the filming of the 1992 film Batman Returns? Recently sold in auction by Kestenbaum & Co, the menorah fetched $112,000. Pfeiffer still has her whip.
The answer to “How much is this worth?” is subjective; it’s worth exactly as much other people are willing to pay for it. That desire is fickle.
Amitai Hazan stands in front of the Tiroche Auction House/ Hagay Hacohen Amitai Hazan stands in front of the Tiroche Auction House/ Hagay Hacohen
“WHAT YOU see here in the auction house,” Amitai Hazan, surrounded by paintings at Herzliyia’s Tiroche Auction House, told The Jerusalem Post, “is just a fraction of what we are being asked to work with. It is often an unpleasant task to inform a collector, or an executioner of an estate, that a thing is not worth as much as they believe. It is even more unpleasant to reject an item because we think a sale is unlikely.”
Once an item is put up for auction, the owner must sell it to the highest bidder, assuming any minimum bid has been met. On Saturday, Tiroche hopes to sell the mysterious 1970s Chagall painting. It was stolen from the Gordon Auction House in 1996 and was believed lost. (Stolen paintings cannot be legally sold. If you purchase one you won’t be able to list it as an investment, or lend it to a collection.)
“A woman passed away in Jerusalem,” Hazan, a third-generation worker in the family-owned business, told the Post, “and the heirs found a painting in her safe.” They were overjoyed of course, a Chagall painting! “So they sent it to be verified at the Chagall Committee in Paris, and the experts there said: ‘Wasn’t this stolen in 1996?’”
The heirs had to part with the painting and hand it over to the insurance company that compensated Gordon Auction House. It is the insurance company that is now placing the painting up for auction.
Tiroche makes their auctions available online to everyone in the world. Buyers can visit the auction house in person and bid, or bid online.
“We even had people who meant to bid for just one thing,” Hazan said, “and decided to stay tuned to the auction and ended up buying a great deal more.”
While other auction houses charge a 5% extra fee for online bids Tiroche does not, so bidders compete on an even field.
The current sale will includes such gems as a painting by Shalom Moskovitzs, whom the late Meir Ronnen of the Post called “the only true indigenous Eretz Yisraeli artist”; a photograph of Andy Warhol and Jean Michael Basquiat by Chi Tseng Kwong; and, perhaps as a nod to the angels Chagal painted on Jacob’s Ladder, Falling Angel by Arie Aroch.
The annual Israeli and International Art Auction will take place on Saturday evening at Tiroche Auction House, Kikar de Shalit, Herzliya Pituah. Phone: 09-950-9893. Email: art@tiroche.co.il. Online bidders can submit their offers at tiroche.co/Bidding.asp.


Tags culture jewish art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Dr. Moshe Kantor brings world leaders to Yad Vashem to fight antisemitism By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by