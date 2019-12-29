The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Trove of 1,200-year-old ‘Arabian nights’ gold coins uncovered in Israel

A jug full of rare 1,200-year-old gold coins was discovered in an excavation in Yavneh just ahead of Hanukkah, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 18:08
The Hoard (photo credit: LIAT NADAV-ZIV/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The Hoard
(photo credit: LIAT NADAV-ZIV/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A Hanukkah present straight from the legendary One thousand and One nights has brightened the holiday for a group of Israeli archaeologists.
A juglet full of rare 1,200-year-old gold coins was discovered in an excavation in Yavneh just ahead of the festival, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced Sunday.
The site is being excavated by the IAA prior to the building of a new neighborhood in the city in Central Israel.
“I was in the middle of cataloging a large number of artifacts we found during the excavations when all of a sudden I heard shouts of joy” Liat Nadav-Ziv, co-director of the excavation on behalf of IAA said in the statement.
“I ran towards the shouting and saw Marc Molkondov, a veteran archaeologist of the Israel Antiquities Authority approaching me excitedly. We quickly followed him to the field where we were surprised at the sight of the treasure. This is without a doubt a unique and exciting find especially during the Hanukkah holiday,” she added.
As revealed by IAA coins expert Robert Kool, the coins date back to the early Abbasid Period (9th century CE). According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the period marked the beginning of a golden age for the Muslim empire, with the Abbasids rulers raising its international status, while promoting arts and science as well as commerce and industry.
Kool pointed that among the coins was a dinar from the reign of Caliph Haroun A-Rashid (786-809 CE), whose court was the setting of many parts of the world-renowned “One Thousand and One Nights,” also known as “Arabian Nights.”
“The hoard also includes coins that are rarely found in Israel,” Kool further said according to the IAA statement.
“These are gold dinars issued by the Aghlabid dynasty that ruled in North Africa, in the region of modern Tunisia, on behalf of the Abbasid Caliphate centered in Bagdad,” he added. “Without a doubt this is a wonderful Hanukkah present for us.”
Archaeologists excavating the site also found a large amount of pottery kilns used for the production of jars, pots and bowls. The juglet containing the gold coins was uncovered nearby, and the experts suggested it might have been the potter’s “piggy bank,” where he kept his personal savings.
The kilns date back to the end of the Byzantine and beginning of the Early Islamic period (7th – 9th centuries CE).
However, even older artifacts were revealed in the same site.
According to the IAA statements, a large wine production installation dating back to the Persian Period (4th – 5th centuries) was uncovered in a different area of the excavation.
Co-director of the excavation on behalf of IAA Elie Haddad explained that an “initial analysis of the contents of the installation revealed ancient grape pips (seeds).”
“The size and number of vats found at the site indicated that wine was produced on a commercial scale, well beyond the local needs of Yavneh’s ancient inhabitants,” he further said.


Tags Hanukkah archaeology antiquities
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gaza paradigm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by