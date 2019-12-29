Trove of 1,200-year-old ‘Arabian nights’ gold coins uncovered in Israel

A Hanukkah present straight from the legendary One thousand and One nights has brightened the holiday for a group of Israeli archaeologists.A juglet full of rare 1,200-year-old gold coins was discovered in an excavation in Yavneh just ahead of the festival, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced Sunday. The site is being excavated by the IAA prior to the building of a new neighborhood in the city in Central Israel.“I was in the middle of cataloging a large number of artifacts we found during the excavations when all of a sudden I heard shouts of joy” Liat Nadav-Ziv, co-director of the excavation on behalf of IAA said in the statement.“I ran towards the shouting and saw Marc Molkondov, a veteran archaeologist of the Israel Antiquities Authority approaching me excitedly. We quickly followed him to the field where we were surprised at the sight of the treasure. This is without a doubt a unique and exciting find especially during the Hanukkah holiday,” she added.As revealed by IAA coins expert Robert Kool, the coins date back to the early Abbasid Period (9th century CE). According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the period marked the beginning of a golden age for the Muslim empire, with the Abbasids rulers raising its international status, while promoting arts and science as well as commerce and industry.Kool pointed that among the coins was a dinar from the reign of Caliph Haroun A-Rashid (786-809 CE), whose court was the setting of many parts of the world-renowned “One Thousand and One Nights,” also known as “Arabian Nights.”“The hoard also includes coins that are rarely found in Israel,” Kool further said according to the IAA statement.“These are gold dinars issued by the Aghlabid dynasty that ruled in North Africa, in the region of modern Tunisia, on behalf of the Abbasid Caliphate centered in Bagdad,” he added. “Without a doubt this is a wonderful Hanukkah present for us.”Archaeologists excavating the site also found a large amount of pottery kilns used for the production of jars, pots and bowls. The juglet containing the gold coins was uncovered nearby, and the experts suggested it might have been the potter’s “piggy bank,” where he kept his personal savings.The kilns date back to the end of the Byzantine and beginning of the Early Islamic period (7th – 9th centuries CE).However, even older artifacts were revealed in the same site.According to the IAA statements, a large wine production installation dating back to the Persian Period (4th – 5th centuries) was uncovered in a different area of the excavation.Co-director of the excavation on behalf of IAA Elie Haddad explained that an “initial analysis of the contents of the installation revealed ancient grape pips (seeds).”“The size and number of vats found at the site indicated that wine was produced on a commercial scale, well beyond the local needs of Yavneh’s ancient inhabitants,” he further said.