Turkish PM: Israeli Eurovision win was rigged

In a live TV interview on Friday evening, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Israel's win at the Eurovision contest earlier this year was rigged.



"For the first time, they allowed Israel to win the competition so that they can host it next year," Yildrim said according to several reports of the Babala TV interview. "They changed the voting method to ensure that this could happen. They planned everything so that it can be held in Jerusalem."





Netta Barzilai's win for Israel earlier this year was the country's fourth win in the competition, not its first.Turkey, which won the contest once, in 2003, has not participated in the competition since 2012, citing dissatisfaction with new voting rules.Yildirim said on Friday that Turkey has no plans to return to the competition. He also said that Barzilai was not a good singer, and that "Israel knows only to kill, not to sing." Instead, he said, the contest was fixed so that Israel could win: "They planned to do it in Jerusalem, to foster conflict between religions," he said.Relations between Turkey and Israel have been deeply strained in recent years, and even more so in recent months. Last month, Ankara expelled the Israeli ambassador in protest of IDF actions in Gaza, and submitted him to a humiliating security check while TV cameras were filming.