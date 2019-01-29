Two more Israeli TV shows to get American remakes

A PROMO image for the Israeli series 'Until the Wedding.".
(photo credit: RESHET)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
ABC has ordered pilots of two new shows based on two different Israeli TV series.
On Monday, the US network announced that it was picking up remakes of the sieries "Until the Wedding" and "The Baker and the Beauty."
"Until the Wedding," known in Israel as "Ad Hahatuna," ran for two seasons on Reshet beginning in 2008. ABC described the show as "the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives."
According to Variety, the show will be written and produced by Becky Mode (SEAL Team, Smash), and Reshet officials Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will also serve as executive producers.
Back in October, Keshet announced
that ABC was looking into a remake of "The Baker and the Beauty," which was known in Israel as "Lihiyot Ita." On Monday ABC said it had ordered a pilot of the remake.
The series, which first aired in Israel in 2013, features a famous and wealthy Israeli supermodel who meets and falls in love with a working class baker from a Yemenite-Israeli family. The show has already found overseas success, airing on UK's Channel 4 before being picked up by Amazon Prime.
The US remake of the show will feature a world-famous actress from Miami who goes through a devastating breakup, just before she runs into the son of Cuban migrants who works in his family bakery. The remake was written by Dean Georgaris (The Brave) and directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada and Marley and Me), and will also involve Keshet officials.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>