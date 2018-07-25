U.S. politician resigns after fake 'Mossad' scene with Sacha Baron Cohen

Jason Spencer on 'Who is America'.
(photo credit: SHOWTIME)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jason Spencer, the Georgia state representative who appeared on this week's episode of Who is America with Sacha Baron Cohen, is set to resign.
A spokesman for Spencer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday that the politician was resigning his seat in the state legislature.
In the episode of the Showtime series
which aired on Sunday night, Spencer participated in a training exercise with "Erran Morad," a man he believes is a former Mossad agent.
During the training, Spencer bared his ass, yelled the n-word repeatedly, mocked Chinese tourists and threatened to cut off the penis of a burqa-clad "terrorist."
After the show aired, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted that "The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it."
But until Tuesday night, Spencer appeared determined to remain in office. The Georgia state lawmaker, who was elected in 2010, lost his primary vote earlier this year, and was not going to run again in November.
But, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
pointed out, if he had remained in office through January, he would "become eligible for taxpayer-subsidized health insurance for life."
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
After the show aired, Spencer said that Cohen, posing as Morad, took advantage of his concern over threats against his family to manipulate him.
"In posing as an Israeli agent, [Cohen] pretended to offer self-defense exercises," Spencer told a Washington Post
reporter on Monday. "As uncomfortable as I was to participate, I agreed to, understanding that these 'techniques' were meant to help me and others fend off what I believed was an inevitable attack."