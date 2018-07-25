July 25 2018
|
Av, 13, 5778
U.S. politician resigns after fake 'Mossad' scene with Sacha Baron Cohen

During the training, Spencer bared his ass, yelled the n-word repeatedly, mocked Chinese tourists and threatened to cut off the penis of a burqa-clad "terrorist."

By
July 25, 2018 14:20
1 minute read.
Jason Spencer on 'Who is America'. (photo credit: SHOWTIME)

 
Jason Spencer, the Georgia state representative who appeared on this week's episode of Who is America with Sacha Baron Cohen, is set to resign.

A spokesman for Spencer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday that the politician was resigning his seat in the state legislature.

In the episode of the Showtime series which aired on Sunday night, Spencer participated in a training exercise with "Erran Morad," a man he believes is a former Mossad agent.

During the training, Spencer bared his ass, yelled the n-word repeatedly, mocked Chinese tourists and threatened to cut off the penis of a burqa-clad "terrorist."

After the show aired, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted that "The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it."

But until Tuesday night, Spencer appeared determined to remain in office. The Georgia state lawmaker, who was elected in 2010, lost his primary vote earlier this year, and was not going to run again in November.

But, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution pointed out, if he had remained in office through January, he would "become eligible for taxpayer-subsidized health insurance for life."



After the show aired, Spencer said that Cohen, posing as Morad, took advantage of his concern over threats against his family to manipulate him.

"In posing as an Israeli agent, [Cohen] pretended to offer self-defense exercises," Spencer told a Washington Post reporter on Monday. "As uncomfortable as I was to participate, I agreed to, understanding that these 'techniques' were meant to help me and others fend off what I believed was an inevitable attack."

