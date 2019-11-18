NYC Conference
Who is the sexiest man in Israel?

Pnai Plus reported that tens of thousands voted and that Tamir Steinman won handily with 23% of the vote. Steinman said in response to this honor: "Thanks very much, I wish us all only quiet days."

silhouette of a man [Illustrative] (photo credit: MOHAMED HASSAN/PIXABAY)
silhouette of a man [Illustrative]
(photo credit: MOHAMED HASSAN/PIXABAY)
Last week, Israel embraced Tamir Steinman as he burst out in laughter after a long day of reporting on rocket strikes in Sderot for Channel 12 and on Monday, he received a different kind of recognition: Readers of Pnai Plus, an entertainment website, voted him the sexiest man in Israel.

Pnai Plus reported that tens of thousands voted and that Steinman won handily with 23% of the vote. Steinman said in response to this honor: "Thanks very much, I wish us all only quiet days."
Israel has had some very un-quiet days lately, as hundreds of rockets  were fired by Islamic Jihad mostly on the south of the country last week. But even in the midst of this security threat, Steinman made headlines of his own for the laughing episode as he reported live on November 12. It was a rare light moment in a day of somber and scary news, and in the following days, Steinman explained that a Sderot man had been hanging around him all day, trying to get on camera, and as he summarized the day's events for the early evening news, the man crossed over into camera frame briefly, and the reporter just lost it.
In an interview with the TVBee section of the Mako website, he explained how the man had shadowed him for hours and that by the time he pushed into camera range, it was too much for the exhausted Steinman. "To me it was something that could happen to everyone, it was a kind of real venting during a complex and tense broadcast day. . .I'm glad it amused the viewers who realized it was a funny moment and took it lightly. "


Everyone could respond to the very human moment, and it was widely broadcast on social media. But some viewers, mainly female, couldn't help noticing the reporter's movie-star good looks along with his easy laugh. One woman posted on Facebook: "A rocket fell outside my house, how can I get in touch with Tamir Steinman?" while another posted a photo, apparently doctored, where the reporter holds a sign, saying, "I'm married."
Pnai Plus wrote, as it anointed him with the title, "A tough reporter [who] runs among the rockets and maintains an uplifting spirit among the residents of the south, full of grace and of course, very sexy, that the children of Israel, from Metulla to Eilat with a small stop in Sderot, did not remain indifferent to."
Talking about the intense admiration he receives from female viewers, Steinman told TVBee: "I have an amazing wife and we look at it with a smile. Sometimes it's a little awkward but it's always entertaining."


