May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Why does this NFL player have an in-home synagogue?

Steelers' Antonio Brown: It's where we 'bless up'

By
May 9, 2018 16:05
1 minute read.
Why does this NFL player have an in-home synagogue?

An image from a youtube video showing the synagogue in the home of NFL player Antonio Brown . (photo credit: YOUTUBE)

Antonio Brown, a football player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a synagogue inside his Miami-area home. A fully-formed, Magen David-adorned and Hebrew etched glass-decorated synagogue.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Now, it's true that Brown bought the home in 2016 - for a cool $6.6 million - with the synagogue already installed. But in an interview published this week with Complex magazine, the NFL player said he's kept the room intact.

"I got a lot of Jewish friends, and a synagogue is where you bless up," he told the interviewer when asked about the room. Brown was appearing on Complex's video series Complex Closets, which explores the fashion - and particularly sneakers - of famous individuals.

The video, which was released on Monday, features extensive interior shots of the 18,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion, including the synagogue.

Brown purchased the house in Fort Lauderdale in March 2016, just a month after it hit the market. It also features an in-home theater and an outdoor pool.

A real estate listing for the home shows off framed photos of rabbis on the wall, and a special station for netilat yadaim, or ritual hand washing, with the blessing etched in glass behind the sink. According to the Florida Sun-Sentinel, the home was built in 2009 by Yizhak and Liat Toledano. Indeed one of the chairs in the synagogue seen during Brown's interview is embroidered with "Yizhak" on the back. Brown appears to have retained most of the furniture - but not the artwork - that the family left behind.

Toledano, an Israeli native, is a real estate developer and CEO of his own company, Sky Development. At age 24, after his army service, he moved to Florida to pursue business opportunities. He and his wife have seven children according to a biography on his company page.


Related Content

Conductor Anita Kamien
May 9, 2018
Grapevine: Remembering 1967

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut