Wonder Woman 1984 will open theatrically, but it's not clear when

In light of all the delays, it seems wildly optimistic to think that Wonder Woman 1984 will stick to its June date.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 22, 2020 18:09
While many mocked Gal Gadot for the "Imagine" singalong she posted to Instagram last week, millions more are anxiously awaiting the release of the Wonder Woman sequel she stars in, Wonder Woman 1984, which is slated to hit theaters on June 5.

But in spite of rumors that it would go directly to a streaming service, Indiewire reported on Friday that it got confirmation from Warner Bros. that the film will definitely open in theaters. The action-adventure film starring Gadot, which also features Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Chris Pine and Connie Nielsen, picks up the story as the heroine is living a quiet life as Diana Prince in the 1980s, but is lured back into her previous occupation, saving the world.
While fans who want to see Gadot on the big screen can breathe a sigh of relief, whether it will open on the planned date isn’t clear. Many other movies have postponed their releases. Particularly for blockbuster releases such as superhero movies, the rollout requires the stars to visit world capitals to attend all the premieres, which is impossible right now to due to travel restrictions.
Black Widow, starring another Jewish superstar, Scarlett Johansson, which was scheduled to be released on May 1, has had its release delayed indefinitely. The unfortunately named James Bond flick, No Time to Die, which was scheduled for an April release, has been moved to November. F9, the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise – Gadot appeared in the fifth, sixth and seventh films in the series – was set to come out in May but has been pushed back till April 2021.
Children’s movies have also been affected. Pixar’s big spring release, Onward, which was in theaters for just two weeks, is already streaming on Amazon, Apple and Movies Anywhere and will be available on Disney+ on April 3. Disney’s release of its live-action version of Mulan was supposed to come out in late March but has been postponed. Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sequel/spinoff of Minions, was set for an early July release but also been postponed.
This is just a partial list of some of the high-profile films postponed by the outbreak. In light of all the delays, it seems wildly optimistic to think that Wonder Woman 1984 will stick to its June date.


Tags Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
