Wudang Wushu on stag

Running along the southern edge of the Han River, the Wudang Mountain Range is a well-visited site for Taoist pilgrims. It was in these mountains that Wudang Taosim, largely considered the counterpoint to Shaolin Taoism, was developed and practiced over the course of several centuries. The expansive clusters of temples and monasteries gave space for practices such as Tai Chi and Wudang (straight sword) martial arts to come to life. In modern times, these ancient art forms found their way to the stage, and as globalization opened the borders of China, they became a point of interest for audiences around the world.In 2003, the Chinese Wudang Kung Fu Troupe was established as a vehicle to research, revive and preserve the roots of Wudang as well as to celebrate the sport that has emerged from Wudang martial arts. In fact, many of the company members are both accomplished stage artists and award-winning athletes. In the past sixteen years, the company has toured to more than thirty countries, exposing new audiences to their unique blend of musicality, movement and contact.This month, they will visit the Suzanne Dellal Center. The performance is a multi-media event, incorporating video and props into the demonstrations of different elements of Wudang culture. The cast, comprised of men and women, dressed in traditional costumes, will present a range of dynamics. In the slower sections, the dancers will perform Tai Chi sequences in perfect unison. The faster moments include work with swords, fans and a variety of other props.The performances are part of the Suzanne Dellal Center’s spotlight on China, which will take place this month. Other performances include The Spirit of Chinese Intellectuals by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater, which will take place in the days following the Wudang Kung Fu Troupe’s performances.The Wudang Kung Fu Troupe will perform at the Suzanne Dellal Center on January 16 and 18. For more information, visit www.suzannedellal.org.il.