Daniella Pick says she and husband Quentin Tarantino live a 'modest' life

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Daniella Pick, the Israeli singer/model who became Mrs. Quentin Tarantino last November, told the website Pnai Plus that she and the star director live a very “modest” lifestyle in Los Angeles.



“We are very family-oriented, we love to be at home, to go out to dinner, to watch movies, both at home and at theaters,” she said. In the past, Tarantino, a director who is famous for violent, darkly funny movies such as Pulp Fiction, was known in the past for watching movies in his lavish home theater and rarely going out.

“Aside from that, I love to cook and invite friends over, and I also cook every day. Quentin really loves my cooking and I make things that I know from home and also new things, I love the kitchen. We spend a lot of time during the day together, laughing, talking. He’s a gentleman, romantic, funny and a hunk . . . He’s a genius and an incredible husband.”The marriage is the first for Pick, 35, and Tarantino, 56.Pick, who met the director when he came to Israel to promote his film, Inglourious Basterds in 2009, has a small part in her husband’s new film, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and will be opening around the world in late July.“When Quentin shoots a movie, it’s a big deal. Obviously, I take an active part in it, and [it influences] all the atmosphere at home. It’s a very intensive half year and every day is very important. It’s like being with someone who is training for the Olympics, or as Quentin always says, it’s like climbing Everest. Quentin is a champion at that. He is so charming, caring and professional. He makes everyone feel great on the set. It made me feel really proud to see that.”It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad PItt as a faded television actor and his stunt double who try to keep working during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969, during the summer that Charles Manson and his family went on their murder spree. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, one of Manson’s victims, who was the wife of director and confessed pedophile Roman Polanski.Pick often returns to Israel for modeling work and recently shot a promo for the Jerusalem Film Festival, which will open at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on July 25, advertising their new student pass. “It was fun to do something different,” she said. This and the fact that Tarantino’s new film is opening in late July has given rise to speculation that Tarantino will present his movie at the festival. Tarantino was the guest of honor at the Jerusalem Film Festival in 2016.In addition to her modeling work, she comes to Israel to rest and see family. “Quentin also comes with me almost every time I fly to Israel and goes out when we’re here a lot. For us, we have two houses, one here and one there, and we divide our time between them equally. Quentin loves Israel a lot, the warmth of the people and the kind words people say to us on the street. A lot of people wish us ‘Mazal Tov’ and that is very moving and nice. He enjoys our neighborhood and it’s really charming. Our house has a feeling that’s rustic and sweet.”She added that she worked very hard on the house, without a decorator, which she did while planning their wedding and while Tarantino worked on his movie. “The amazing feeling of coming to Israel after the wedding and entering our home, in Israel, as a married couple, was very exciting.”While she enjoys life in Los Angeles and has gotten to know interesting and talented people in the movie, fashion and music communities there, building a home is more important to her than Hollywood and the opportunities available there, she said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



