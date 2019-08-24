Danny Danon demands UNSC condemn murder of Rina Schnarb

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, February 20, 2018. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon appealed to the UN Security Council President, Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka and demanded that the council condemn the murder of Rina Schnarb.



Danon emphasized that the Palestinian Authority is responsible for the attack. "Like previous attacks, the attack today also targets innocent Israeli citizens and has been glorified on the Palestinian social networks.

"We see the Palestinian Authority directly responsible for the attack as a result of its ongoing policy to encourage the murder of Jews throughout Israel," Danon continued. "The PA glorifies murderers and rewards their appalling actions with monthly salaries and naming streets after them."The IDF spent all of Friday and Saturday scouring the West Bank for the terrorists responsible for the terror attack that killed Schnarb and injured her father and brother near the West Bank settlement of Dolev. They arrested several suspects. Schnarb was killed by an improvised explosive device which was planted at the natural spring her and her family came to visit in advance, and it only detonated when the family was approached."We are in the midst of a manhunt that is led by IDF troops, the Shin Bet and the police, and we are coordinating a broad intelligence operation in an effort to find the perpetrators of the murderous and heinous attacks," said IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. "I am confident in our ability to locate the attackers quickly, and we will continue to provide a high quality and comprehensive security response for residents living in Judea and Samaria."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });