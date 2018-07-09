July 09 2018
|
Tammuz, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

David Guetta returning to Israel

DJ to play in Rishon Lezion in September.

By
July 9, 2018 12:50
1 minute read.
David Guetta returning to Israel

David Guetta returning to Israel. (photo credit: ELLEN VON UNWERTH)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

David Guetta, one of the most influential and well-known DJs in the world, will be returning to perform in Israel this fall.

The French-born musician will be coming back to the Holy Land for a show on September 29 at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. It will be five years since Guetta's last performance in Israel, at 2013's Dead Sea Rave at Masada.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The 50-year-old musician is known for a slew of hit songs, including "Without You," "Sexy Bitch," "Titanium" and more. He has collaborated with Usher, Sia, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars among others. The music video for "Hey Mama" has topped 1.2 billion views on YouTube since it was released in 2015.
Several months after his Masada show, Guetta released a 12-minute video titled "A Party 424 Meters Under the Sea."

"I'm really amazed by the place. It is a real symbol in Israel and I think for the world too," he said in the video. "It's a big symbol of resistance."

Tickets for the show in Rishon Lezion go on sale to the public on Tuesday via dg18.co.il and range in price from NIS 244-404.

Related Content

July 9, 2018
Knesset to host Parliament members who are “supporters of Israel”

By OREN OPPENHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut