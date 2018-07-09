David Guetta returning to Israel.
(photo credit: ELLEN VON UNWERTH)
X
David Guetta, one of the most influential and well-known DJs in the world, will be returning to perform in Israel this fall.
The French-born musician will be coming back to the Holy Land for a show on September 29 at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. It will be five years since Guetta's last performance in Israel, at 2013's Dead Sea Rave at Masada.
The 50-year-old musician is known for a slew of hit songs, including "Without You," "Sexy Bitch," "Titanium" and more. He has collaborated with Usher, Sia, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars among others. The music video for "Hey Mama" has topped 1.2 billion views on YouTube since it was released in 2015.
Several months after his Masada show, Guetta released a 12-minute video titled "A Party 424 Meters Under the Sea."
"I'm really amazed by the place. It is a real symbol in Israel and I think for the world too," he said in the video. "It's a big symbol of resistance."
Tickets for the show in Rishon Lezion go on sale to the public on Tuesday via dg18.co.il and range in price from NIS 244-404.