Days after Aliya, Chelsea owner Abramovich withdraws UK visa request

Just days after immigrating to Israel, Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire businessman and owner of the soccer team Chelsea FC, has withdrawn his application for an investor visa to the United Kingdom, The Jerusalem Post has learned.



Sources close to the businessman said that after receiving Israeli citizenship, he no longer required a visa to travel to the United Kingdom.





Nevertheless, without a visa, Abramovich will not be allowed to work in England. News of the visa withdrawal came as Chelsea FC announced that it was freezing its new stadium project, a decision that was tied to the delay in receiving a new visa.In a statement, the club said that "No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur" and that the decision was made due to the current unfavorable investment climate.“He understands and respects that the UK are reviewing their processes and has therefore chosen to withdraw until a new process is in place,” the source said, explaining that for the time being there was no need for Abramovich to have a visa.Once the UK sets a new policy though, “he will want to clarify any misunderstanding and speculations. He has spent many years in the UK and is a legitimate businessman, nothing has changed,” the source said.Abramovich does not hold an employment position in Chelsea FC and visits the UK only for short periods of time. This means that he should have no problem traveling there on his Israeli passport.Since Abramovich submitted the renewal, there has been speculation as to why the UK Government is delaying issuing his visa. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed to members of parliament that the government was conducting a review of all visas issued to foreign investors. How the new process will look and how long there will be delays is not known.Abramovich landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday morning, met with Interior Ministry officials and received his Israeli ID card.Earlier this week, The Post reported that Abramovich’s UK visa request had not been denied, as some press had reported, but was under review. In addition, there have been no formal requests or questions directed at the businessman from the UK Home Office and publicly no statements have been made regarding the affair.According to Forbes, Abramovich, at the age of 51, retains a net value of $9.1 billion and was ranked as the 139th richest person in the world and 12th richest person in Russia in 2017.Abramovich’s business ventures include Millhouse LCC. He also holds stakes in Evraz (a coal and steel mining company) and Nornickel (a nickel and palladium mining and smelting company). He acquired Chelsea FC in 2003, and has had many milestones of success since, including a 2012 victory in the Champions League.Over the years, he has been a frequent visitor to Israel and a philanthropist to causes in Israel and Jewish communities throughout Russia.He recently received a special award from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia for his contributions of more than $500m. over the past 20 years to Jewish causes in Israel and Russia.Among the known donations Abramovich has made in Israel are the approximately $60m. he has given to various advanced medical ventures at the Sheba Medical Center, including the establishment of a new nuclear medicine center. In addition, he contributed $30m. to the establishment of an innovative new nanotechnology center at Tel Aviv University.