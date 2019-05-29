Decisive hours at the Knesset: Coalition or Elections

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The people of Israel and the world will only find out close to midnight’s deadline for building a coalition whether the country is headed to the formation of a new government or an unprecedented repeat election on September 17.



The debate on the bill that would disperse the Knesset will start at noon, and it is set to end with a vote just ahead of the midnight deadline. But Meretz vowed Wednesday morning to filibuster to prevent the vote and force President Reuven Rivlin to appoint someone else to form a government.

שיהיה ברור, מי שמונע הקמת ממשלה הן הסיעות החרדיות שמתעקשות לתקוע אצבע בעיני הציבור שמשרת ועושה מילואים.

החוק מקובל עליהן.

הפשרה לפיה לא יצביעו עליו היא הוגנת והטרלול שהם יוצרים בשליחת מדינת ישראל לבחירות הוא על אחריותן. אני מציע לליכוד להפנות את הלחצים לכיוונם במקום לכיוונינו. — oded forer עודד פורר (@oded_forer) May 29, 2019

מתכוננים ללילה ארוך. pic.twitter.com/MFIz7BOIR6 — יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) May 29, 2019

Channel 12 reported that coalition MKs are considering opposing dispersing the Knesset. The MKs said that, because no candidate other than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government, he would be given another 2-week chance to do so without going to an election.British Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund chairman Samuel Hayek, who has acted as a mediator between Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday night that it was too soon to give up hope.“I am realistically optimistic, and it’s not just wishful thinking,” he said.Hayek, who is close to Liberman, said the Yisrael Beytenu leader thinks the bill is “critical for the future of our society and is already a compromise” on Liberman’s part.“But reality in life dictates changes,” Hayek said. “That’s why good people are trying to reach compromises.”Liberman said Tuesday night that there is no compromise that interests him, and he continues to insist on passing the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription bill as is.Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer said it is the haredi factions who are preventing the formation of a government, not his party."I advise the Likud to direct its pressure toward them, instead of on us," Forer wrote on Twitter.Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon reacted to his number two in the party, Yair Lapid, refusing to answer a question on Army Radio about whether Benny Gantz will continue leading the party."I was sorry to hear what Lapid said," Ya'alon told the radio station. "Blue and White is about putting the country first and setting egos aside. We will be running again under the leadership of Gantz."Lapid tweeted a picture on Wednesday from the Knesset along with Gantz, saying "Getting ready for a long night."

