The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Decoy molecule can neutralize viruses crossing from animals to people

The molecule, developed by scientists led by a team from the Weizmann Institute of Science could lead to the treatment of these viruses

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 8, 2020 19:37
The active part of Arenacept is shown as rainbow-colored ribbon bound to the receptor binding domain of Macho virus colored in grey. (photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
The active part of Arenacept is shown as rainbow-colored ribbon bound to the receptor binding domain of Macho virus colored in grey.
(photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
A group of scientists led by a team from the Weizmann Institute of Science has devised a decoy molecule that could lead to the treatment of viruses that cross over from animals to humans.
A host of disease-causing viruses, which are called arenaviruses, “lurk in animal populations in various parts of the world, sometimes crossing over into humans,” the Rehovot-based Weizmann Institute said in a statement. “When they do cross over, they can be lethal, and only very few treatments exist.”
The molecule, which is a decoy for these viruses, may keep them from spreading in the human body.
“Two disease-causing arenaviruses, known as Junín and Machupo, circulate through rodent populations, mainly in South America, and they can infect humans when people come in contact with infected rodents,” the Weizmann Institute said. “Similar to Ebola, these diseases can cause the body to ‘bleed out,’ and the only treatments, to date, are risky and complex, as they are taken from the blood of survivors.”
Dr. Ron Diskin, of the Weizmann Institute’s Structural Biology Department, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that “viruses, in order to find their target cell, have to bond to a special molecule.”
“If we block their ability to find the molecule, they will basically be neutralized, and this is the essence of the molecule that we have developed,” he said. “We provide the viruses a decoy that they bind to very strongly, and by doing so, they are unable to find their target cells and will basically stop their ability to infect.”
“The conceptual idea is to use a special kind of decoy, which is made of the natural receptor that they typically see in their animal host reservoir,” Diskin said. “Those viruses typically circulate in animal reservoirs, and they transmit to humans when they have an opportunity: when humans come into close proximity to these animals or come into contact with their secretions. So they are best adapted to their host, but they are opportunistic viruses that can also infect humans; they’re not adapted or optimized to infect humans.”
The molecule they created takes part in the recognition element of the receptor, he said, “but instead of using the human receptor, we are using the animal host version, [with] which we can achieve a much better binding and much more effective mimicry.”
Diskin said the cell receptor these viruses bind to is an “entry” protein.
“It’s a protein that is normally present in many different cells,” he said. “Any cell that divides needs to have this molecule [protein] on its surface because it has a very important biological function.”
The viruses “hijack this molecule and use it respectively for their biological function, and they evolve to bind [with] a specific region of this molecule – a certain domain that appears on this protein, which is a fairly large complex,” Diskin said. “And what we did is take this portion, this domain, out of the entire complex” and, using a special design and engineering, make it suitable.
“The big thing that we did was to use the rodent receptor, and not the human receptor, because it was a much better fit for the viruses,” he said.
After Diskin looked into how certain arenaviruses are able to move from rodents or other animals to humans, the team looked into how maybe the rodent cell receptors, which were a much better fit to the “entry” proteins on the viruses, could be used to intercept the viruses and lure them away from the human cells.
Dr. Hadas Cohen-Dvashi, a member of Diskin’s group, “surgically removed” the very tip of the rodent receptor to which the virus binds and engineered it onto part of an antibody. The newly resulting molecule was called “Arenacept.”
In collaboration with the group of Dr. Vered Paler-Karavani of Tel Aviv University, the researchers noted that Arenacept not only bound strongly to the viruses, it recruited parts of the immune system to mount an attack against the viral invasion.
“The next stages of testing took place in labs at the University of Texas and in the Pasteur Institute in France, which are equipped to test pathogens at the highest safety levels,” the Weizmann Institute said.
The Arenacept was pitted against human receptors in lab tests, simulating attacks by two of the real pathogenic viruses: the Junín and Machupo viruses.
The researchers found Arenacept to be highly effective at sticking strongly to the viruses before these viruses could bind to the human receptors, and as with the pseudoviruses, they noted the activation of the immune response.
“The idea of creating decoys from mammal [cell] receptors” could be “applied to all sorts of other diseases that cross to humans from animals,” Diskin said.
This approach might be utilized to tackle other viruses that are transferred from animals to humans,” he said.
The study was reported in the most recent edition of Nature Communications.



Tags Israel medicine science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by