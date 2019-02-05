Defense company Aeronautics gets export license to key customer reinstated

The Orbiter 1K drone..
(photo credit: AERONAUTICS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Defense Ministry has reinstated the export license of a defense company suspected of testing one of it’s suicide drones against the Armenian military in violation of Israeli law, allowing it to once again sell the unmanned aircraft.
Defense contractor Aeronautics Ltd. informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Monday, “The Defense Ministry announced to the company that the suspension of its license was immediately canceled. The company can continue to supply the UAV to the aforementioned customer as soon as possible.”
While the company’s exporting license was reinstated, allowing them to sell the drone to the central Asian country, the export licenses of three senior executives, CEO Amos Matan, deputy CEO Meir Rizmovitch and a third unnamed employee are still suspended.
“This temporary suspension will remain in place until a decision is made to file or not file an indictment against the employees,” Aeronautics said.
Defense contractor Aeronautics Ltd. had their export license suspended by the ministry in 2017 after a report by The Jerusalem Post
’s sister newspaper Maariv
that a team belonging to the company arrived in Azerbaijan to finalize a contract for the sale of its Orbiter 1K UAV when they were asked to strike the Armenian military position.
According to the report, the two Israelis operating the UAV refused to hit the position and senior representatives of the company took control and operated the craft themselves, ultimately missing their targets.
Following the surfacing of the report, the Defense Ministry suspended the company’s marketing and export permit for the company’s Orbiter 1K model UAV.
According to Aeronautics, who denied any wrongdoing, the contract at the time with Azerbaijan for the Orbiter 1K totaled $20 million and the freezing of the license meant that the company would be prevented from exporting the drones.
The Orbiter 1K is a loitering suicide drone capable of carrying a special 1 to 2 kilogram special explosive payload. Highly transportable, the vehicle-mounted UAV can fly for 2-3 hours carrying a multi-sensor camera with day and night capabilities.
After being launched from a catapult, it can independently scan the area, detect and then destroy a moving or stationary target. In case the target wasn’t detected, the system’s recovery capability allows it to return to base and land by using a parachute and airbag.
Aeronautics opened a factory in Azerbaijan to build the company’s Aerostar and Orbiter UAVs in 2011.
The Central Asian country, which borders Iran, has become the main supplier of crude oil to Israel and has become a major recipient of Israeli military hardware in recent years, with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) placing Azerbaijan as the third largest consumer of Israeli arms, having bought $137m. worth in 2017.
In 2016, during a flare-up of violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, it was reported that Baku used suicide drones against Armenian targets, including targeting a bus by an Israeli-made Harop drone killing seven soldiers.
Located within Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as being part of the Central Asian country but a large part of it is governed by separatists who seized control of the mountainous region backed by Yerevan in a war in the 1990s.
Despite a ceasefire signed by the two foes in 1994, they have never signed a peace treaty and the long standing dispute over the enclave has in recent years led to the deaths of dozens of soldiers.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>