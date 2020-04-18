Deir al-Asad, Bi'ina placed under coronavirus lockdown

The lockdown is meant to curb the spread of

The Arab-Israeli towns of Deir al-Asad and Bi’ina, located in the Galilee region in northern Israel were placed under lockdown by the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a decision made Friday night.The lockdown is meant to curb the spread of coronavirus after the number of confirmed patients in Deir al-Asad was reported to be at 62 on Friday, Haaretz reported.

Home Front Command will supply residents with food and other essential services during that one week.





Residents of the Galilee in northern Israel were told to stay home due to a massive outbreak of coronavirus in the area, predominantly in Arab villages , N12 reported Wednesday. Police and military forces were called to the area.

Israeli authorities are gearing up to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming month of Ramadan. The assistance of local Arab-Israeli community leaders, clear instructions in Arabic and the cooperation of all branches of the security forces had been arranged to assure Arab-Israeli communities will understand the Health Ministry’s instructions and benefit from them.