Demi Lovato is a hit at Jerusalem's Shalva Center

Demi Lovato visits shalva.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
There was a double twist to Demi Lovato's low profile visit to Israel last week - The American pop icon paid a trip to the Shalva Center in Jerusalem.
Whilst her visit to the Western Wall on Thursday was well reported on social media, her surprise call to Shalva received less coverage.
The Shalva Center confirmed that Lovato had been hosted by the chairman of the Shalva Center, Avi Samuels.
Lovato joined Shalva youth in arts and crafts activities and watched water treatment at the pool.
She also met the Shalva Band who told Lovato that she had motivated their famous ‘Here Comes The Sun’ song.
