Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Demi Lovato is a hit at Jerusalem's Shalva Center

The Shalva Band told Lovato that she had motivated their famous ‘Here Comes The Sun’ song.

By
September 24, 2019 10:10
Demi Lovato visits shalva

Demi Lovato visits shalva. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

There was a double twist to Demi Lovato's low profile visit to Israel last week - The American pop icon paid a trip to the Shalva Center in Jerusalem.

Whilst her visit to the Western Wall on Thursday was well reported on social media, her surprise call to Shalva received less coverage.

The Shalva Center confirmed that Lovato had been hosted by the chairman of the Shalva Center, Avi Samuels.

Lovato joined Shalva youth in arts and crafts activities and watched water treatment at the pool.



  She also met the Shalva Band who told Lovato that she had motivated their famous ‘Here Comes The Sun’ song.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz mee
September 24, 2019
What is standing in the way of a Netanyahu and Gantz rotation agreement?

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut