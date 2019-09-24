Demi Lovato is a hit at Jerusalem's Shalva Center

There was a double twist to Demi Lovato's low profile visit to Israel last week - The American pop icon paid a trip to the Shalva Center in Jerusalem.



Whilst her visit to the Western Wall on Thursday was well reported on social media, her surprise call to Shalva received less coverage.

#Inspiration: Superstar #DemiLovato paid a special visit to the @Shalva_Center in Jerusalem and met the #ShalvaBand! The band, made up of people with disabilities, performed as guests at #Eurovision this year in @TelAviv pic.twitter.com/Y3CpONnff4 — Embassy of Israel (@IsraelinUSA) September 22, 2019

The Shalva Center confirmed that Lovato had been hosted by the chairman of the Shalva Center, Avi Samuels.Lovato joined Shalva youth in arts and crafts activities and watched water treatment at the pool.She also met the Shalva Band who told Lovato that she had motivated their famous ‘Here Comes The Sun’ song.

