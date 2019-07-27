Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Democratic Union Party needs an Arab candidate, Zandberg vows

Zandberg speaks as news of new Arab united list breaks to the media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 27, 2019 14:13
MK Tamar Zandberg

MK Tamar Zandberg. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) called on Saturday for the Democratic Union Party to add an Arab-Israeli to the list during a panel in Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

Zandberg, whose Meretz Party joined forces with the party led by former prime minister Ehud Barak and MK Stav Shaffir, vowed she will do all that is possible to ensure that there is an Arab member at the top of the list. 

Communist party Hadash, the Islamic Movement, Balad and Ta’al are to join forces to create one joint Arab list to be officially announced on Saturday afternoon in Nazareth, Maariv reported. 

The announcement is dependent on the board of Balad approving the agreement. 

The four who lead the list are Ayman Odeh, Amantes Shadah, Ahmad Tibi, and Mansour Abbas.   



