Dermer travels secretly to Alaska for mysterious trip - report

US Ambassador Ron Dermer .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer traveled secretly to Alaska last week to discuss sensitive issues dealing with US-Israel security cooperation and Iran.
Channel 13’s Barak Ravid first reported on the visit Friday night and quoted unnamed Israeli officials as saying this was not a usual diplomatic visit to one of the US states, but rather a “much more important and even dramatic” trip.
According to the report, the visit was concerning an issue “at the core of the US-Israel security relationship” and has to deal with cooperation regarding the threat from Iran.
Dermer's trip came in the same week when Iran reportedly tested a Shahab-3 missile that has the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead. According to a New York Times report, that missile was launched from southern Iran and flew 1,100 km., landing east of Tehran.
The military censor heavily deleted this article, saying that further details will be allowed to be published on Sunday.
