Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Desite sudden rain, temperatures expected to heat up on Yom Kippur

On Tuesday, a 2 to 3 degree Celsius rise is expected and will make it warmer than usual.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
October 6, 2019 11:02
1 minute read.
The streets of Herzliya on Yom Kippur. bikes

The streets of Herzliya on Yom Kippur.. (photo credit: RON ALMOG/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Light rains that dropped unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon in vast areas of central and southern Israel created a feeling that autumn was coming. But contrary to the momentary feeling, towards Yom Kippur, an increase in heat and temperature is expected to be above average.

Rinat Rahamim, the weather forecaster in the Beit Dagan Meteorological Service, said that the highest amount of rainfall was measured in the Jerusalem Mountains - 3.3 mm. In Dorot, 1.3 mm, in Jerusalem and the Negev - 1.2; In Kiryat Gat - 1.1; In the Gilgal - 0.7; In Ovda - 0.7; And in Sde Boker - 0.3. In contrast, in Gush Dan, minimal amounts of precipitation were measured. Light rain lasted for only a few minutes.

Rahamim said that on Sunday the heat is expected to decrease slightly. Temperatures in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv will reach 28 degrees Celsius, in Haifa - 27; In Tiberias - 33; Ashdod - 28; In Beersheba - 32; And in Eilat - 37.

On Monday, a significant change in heat is not expected, but on Tuesday, a 2 to 3 degree Celsius rise is expected and will make it warmer than usual. On Wednesday, a slight drop in heat is expected as temperatures will return to be average for the season.


Related Content

Israeli police patrol in the Old City during Jerusalem Day, 2019
October 6, 2019
Israeli police completes preparations for Yom Kippur

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings