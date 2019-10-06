Desite sudden rain, temperatures expected to heat up on Yom Kippur

Light rains that dropped unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon in vast areas of central and southern Israel created a feeling that autumn was coming. But contrary to the momentary feeling, towards Yom Kippur, an increase in heat and temperature is expected to be above average.



Rinat Rahamim, the weather forecaster in the Beit Dagan Meteorological Service, said that the highest amount of rainfall was measured in the Jerusalem Mountains - 3.3 mm. In Dorot, 1.3 mm, in Jerusalem and the Negev - 1.2; In Kiryat Gat - 1.1; In the Gilgal - 0.7; In Ovda - 0.7; And in Sde Boker - 0.3. In contrast, in Gush Dan, minimal amounts of precipitation were measured. Light rain lasted for only a few minutes.

Rahamim said that on Sunday the heat is expected to decrease slightly. Temperatures in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv will reach 28 degrees Celsius, in Haifa - 27; In Tiberias - 33; Ashdod - 28; In Beersheba - 32; And in Eilat - 37.On Monday, a significant change in heat is not expected, but on Tuesday, a 2 to 3 degree Celsius rise is expected and will make it warmer than usual. On Wednesday, a slight drop in heat is expected as temperatures will return to be average for the season.

