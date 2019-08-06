Despite court rulings, evictions, Abu Madiam tribe vows not to evacuate

A demolished house in the unrecognized Bedouin village of al-Arakib, few days after all the houses of the village were demolished by Israeli law enforcements, 31 July 2010. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

A 1.6 million NIS fee has been imposed upon the Abu Madiam Bedouin tribe, as the Beersheba district court ruled in favor of the Israeli government in an illegal construction case, Maariv reported on Tuesday.



The tribe, which resides on public land in the area of Al-Araqib in the Negev, has suffered multiple evictions in the past. As the state claimed that large amounts of resources had been spent on performing the eviction efficiently, the local court ruled that the tribe must pay the state 262.000 NIS in compensation, alongside 100.000 NIS in court fees. The fee is to be paid by the tribe's members, according to the district court’s ruling.

Ahmad Abu Madigam, the head of the People’s Committee for Protection of Al Araqib, told Maariv that “the authorities are doing anything they can, including the dismantling of the tribe’s tents for the 149th time, arrests, barring Sheikh Siyah At-Touri from his land as well as court rulings, all in order to dispossess us of our land and force us to give up."This will never happen,” Abu Madigam added.

