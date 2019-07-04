Despite heckling, Women of the Wall complete prayers at Kotels women's section

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Surrounded by security clad in yellow jackets and ultra-Orthodox women telling them to keep quiet, the Women of the Wall managed to complete Rosh Chodesh prayers in the Women's section of the Western Wall's main plaza.



About 40 women, many clad in prayer shawls, kippot and tefillin, stood together close to the separation barrier between men and women singing the morning prayers, Hallel and read from the Torah as they celebrated the start of the new month.

Several ultra-Orthodox women surrounded them shouting that what they were doing is "forbidden in Jewish law", "People are here to pray and you're disturbing us", while another shouted, "What are you doing wearing a kippah? This is not your place!"Two religious women stood in front of the Women of the Wall with signs on their back asking "Until when? This city is a Holy city, this place is a Holy place. Have mercy."The other had a similar statement, which addressed the "divine presence at the Kotel" as well as a phrase from the Torah about holiness.On the men's side, prayers took place over a loud speaker in a bid to block out the women's singing, while some men stood behind a barrier that had been erected close to the entrance of the women's side of the Western Wall.Several times there were failed attempts to throw chairs at the women but the security guards grabbed the chairs before they could be tossed.Speaking to two religious women, the one told The Jerusalem Post that she couldn't understand why they're praying here "when they have their own area by Robinson's Arch."As they took out the Torah, she added, "They're missing the point of prayer here... They don't need to be wearing tefillin, kipppot and reading from the Torah. Women are already on a higher spiritual level. There is no point to what they are doing here - it's just causing tension."Another woman told the Post that they "don't mind the Women praying here, but going next to the mechitzah [separation], singing as loud as possible and wearing tallit [prayer shawl], kippot and tefillin is provocative."As the Women of the Wall read from the Torah, several ultra-Orthodox women began to yell at them and shush them, which continued throughout the rest of the service.Some of the men behind the security barrier also began to say mourners prayer, while some of the youngsters tried to get through the security area.The women started singing, arm in arm, as they left the Western Wall while ultra-Orthodox men heckled them, yelled and called them reform Jews."Reform is forbidden!" several shouted in unison.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



