Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Despite late efforts, Hadassah doctors strike to go ahead

"The management of Hadassah has appealed the decision of the regional labor court to the national labor court," the hospital said in a statement.

By
February 11, 2019 20:47
1 minute read.
Despite late efforts, Hadassah doctors strike to go ahead

Maternity ward Hadassah hospital. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman made an unannounced visit to Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem on Monday in a last-ditch effort to prevent a doctors strike called for Tuesday.

According to The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv, Litzman made a personal request to doctors not to strike, and vowed to ensure that the hospital would start absorbing new trainee doctors within two months, putting an end to the issue behind the strike action.

Should the strike go ahead, both Hadassah hospitals in Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus will operate on the basis of their reduced Shabbat and festival staff framework beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Last week, the Israel Medical Association informed the director-general of Hadassah Medical Organization, Prof. Zeev Rotshtein, that “in the wake of harmful and destructive measures,” including stopping the absorption of new doctors, medical staff would go on strike from Sunday for an unlimited period of time.

The strike was stopped at the last minute, however, after hospital management received a labor court injunction preventing the walkout until after the court had the opportunity to discuss the matter at hand.


On Sunday evening, the Jerusalem Labor Court rejected Hadassah’s application for an injunction, and held that the strike could commence at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, giving the hospital ample time to prepare accordingly. The hospital has appealed the decision to the national labor court.

“The management of Hadassah has appealed the decision of the regional labor court to the national labor court,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Hadassah will continue to do everything it can in order to prevent an unnecessary strike for no reason that could harm its patients.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit
February 13, 2019
A-G battles his own prosecution over aspects of indictment

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut