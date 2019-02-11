Despite late efforts, Hadassah doctors strike to go ahead

Maternity ward Hadassah hospital.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman made an unannounced visit to Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem on Monday in a last-ditch effort to prevent a doctors strike called for Tuesday.
According to The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv, Litzman made a personal request to doctors not to strike, and vowed to ensure that the hospital would start absorbing new trainee doctors within two months, putting an end to the issue behind the strike action.
Should the strike go ahead, both Hadassah hospitals in Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus
will operate on the basis of their reduced Shabbat and festival staff framework beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Last week, the Israel Medical Association informed the director-general of Hadassah Medical Organization, Prof. Zeev Rotshtein, that “in the wake of harmful and destructive measures,” including stopping the absorption of new doctors, medical staff would go on strike from Sunday for an unlimited period of time.
The strike was stopped at the last minute, however, after hospital management received a labor court injunction preventing the walkout until after the court had the opportunity to discuss the matter at hand.
On Sunday evening, the Jerusalem Labor Court rejected Hadassah’s application for an injunction, and held that the strike could commence at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, giving the hospital ample time to prepare accordingly. The hospital has appealed the decision to the national labor court.
“The management of Hadassah has appealed the decision of the regional labor court to the national labor court,” the hospital said in a statement.
“Hadassah will continue to do everything it can in order to prevent an unnecessary strike for no reason that could harm its patients.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>