Despite overall drop, violent and cyber crime on the rise in Israel

Police at the scene of a crime in Rameh in northern Israel.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Overall crime in Israel has dropped in the past two years, but violent and cyber crime has increased, Israel Hayom reported Thursday.
In 2018, cases for assault and assault resulting in bodily harm rose to 58,965, up from 57,902 the previous year, representing an increase of almost 2%. Murder cases, however, decreased to 103 instances, compared to 135 murders in 2017.
Cyber crime was on the increase in 2018 as well, with almost 1500 cases opened, and increase of almost 18% from 2017. A source quoted by Israel Hayom
blamed the increase on the widespread use of social media.
Cases opened involving public disturbances stood at 121,055.
In 12,758 of the cases opened in 2018, which included charges of incitement, illegal presence in Israel and rock throwing, security and defense services had to get involved.
Prostitution, narcotics offenses and other cases of moral turpitude made up just over 38,000 cases opened in 2018. Fraud charges including forgery, financial exploitation made up 15,561 cases.
Israel Police opened a total of 321,171 criminal cases in 2018, while in 2017, the number of new cases stood at 329,382 a drop of 2.5%.
Police said the crime decrease is due to improved technology and changes to the way crime is assessed.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>