Detainee at center of Israel-Jordan crisis maintains her innocence

The arrest of the two has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Israel and Jordan.

October 31, 2019 18:57
A JORDANIAN policeman stands guard in front of the prime minister’s office in Amman as a protester holds a placard urging the boycott of Israel. The sign reads, ‘We will burn their hearts by burning their pockets, educate yourself.’. (photo credit: MUHAMMED HAMED / REUTERS)

Heba Labadi, the Jordanian woman arrested by Israel in August for involvement in “serious security violations,” has denied the charges against her and expressed hope that she would soon be reunited with her family.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List), who met with Labadi at the Kishon Detention Facility on Thursday, expressed concern over her health as a result of the hunger strike she began 38 days ago. Labadi was arrested when she arrived at the Allenby Bridge on her way to attend the wedding of a cousin in the West Bank.

“Her self-confidence is high and she rejects all charges against her, which are completely unfounded,” Tibi said after visiting Labadi in prison. “I found a prisoner confident of herself, and her strong national political position is firm. She is determined to continue the hunger strike until she’s released. She said she misses her family and thanks all those who expressed solidarity with her.”

In response to reports that Labadi had met with Hezbollah terrorists during a recent visit to Lebanon, Tibi said she strongly denied the charge, telling her interrogators that she only traveled to that country to see her sister. “She insists she’s innocent,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Jordanian deputy ambassador to Israel also visited Labadi in prison.

Labadi and another Jordanian citizen, Abdel Rahman Meri, have been placed under administrative detention for six months. Meri was also arrested in September at the Allenby Bridge, apparently on suspicion that he is affiliated with Hamas.

On Tuesday, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel, Ghassan al-Majali, for consultation to protest Israel’s refusal to release Labadi and Meri. In the past few weeks, the Jordanians have repeatedly called on Israel to release the two.

Jordanian officials confirmed on Thursday that behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway with Israel to resolve the crisis. The officials said they expect the crisis to be resolved in the coming days, allowing the two detainees to return to Jordan.


