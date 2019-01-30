Diamond thieves caught with 'hot' NIS 10,000 briefcase at IL border

POLICE HANDOUT SHOWING CCTV FOOTAGE OF LONDON DOME RAIDER ADAMS ATTACKING THE MILLENNIUM STAR DIAMOND DISPLAY CABINET.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Nine alleged diamond thieves were arrested at the Israeli-Egyptian border on Tuesday with a suitcase containing NIS 10,000 worth of diamonds by Police and Border Authority, Ynet reported.
The diamonds were stolen on Monday from a diamond exhibition hosted at the Israeli diamond exchange in Ramat - Gan which is currently hosting an exhibition titled International Diamond Week.
The diamond exchange security department noticed that the briefcase was missing on Monday and handed over all relevant video footage and details to the Police, which swiftly had the thieves arrested moments before leaving the country.
Roughly 400 international buyers visited the exhibition and it featured a public auction space for precious diamonds.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>