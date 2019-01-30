Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Diamond thieves caught with 'hot' NIS 10,000 briefcase at IL border

A gang of nine South-African alleged diamond thieves was arrested 24 hours after international diamond expo in Ramat-Gan was broken into.

By
January 30, 2019 18:44
Diamond thieves caught with 'hot' NIS 10,000 briefcase at IL border

POLICE HANDOUT SHOWING CCTV FOOTAGE OF LONDON DOME RAIDER ADAMS ATTACKING THE MILLENNIUM STAR DIAMOND DISPLAY CABINET. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Nine alleged diamond thieves were arrested at the Israeli-Egyptian border on Tuesday with a suitcase containing NIS 10,000 worth of diamonds by Police and Border Authority, Ynet reported. 


The diamonds were stolen on Monday from a diamond exhibition hosted at the Israeli diamond exchange in Ramat - Gan which is currently hosting an exhibition titled International Diamond Week
The diamond exchange security department noticed that the briefcase was missing on Monday and handed over all relevant video footage and details to the Police, which swiftly had the thieves arrested moments before leaving the country. 


Roughly 400 international buyers visited the exhibition and it featured a public auction space for precious diamonds. 

