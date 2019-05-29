Disabled children participate in Jerusalem music concert

Students from Agron School in Jerusalem at the ALYN hospital rehabilitation center join together for a musical concert, May 2019.
(photo credit: NOA ARAD)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The ALYN Hospital for children's rehabilitation joined the Agron School in Jerusalem for an end-of-the year concert. Students from both the hospital's Shachar - Rehabilitation Educational Medical Day Care and the Agron school performed on stage together after a series of session together throughout the year.
"Music is a great way to connect people," stated Tal Cohen, director of Shahar. "When we challenge the students by playing together we learned about tolerance and unconventional ways of producing music," Cohen said.
Some of the Shahar students are in wheelchairs or have other physical limitations. "We learn that even through minimal or unusual movements, one can sense rhythm and produce music," Cohen explained. "Love for music brings us closer and creates a shared experience."
One of those students is 10-year-old Lina who studies at Agron after having received treatment at Shahar.
"Lina's integration into the Agron School was very successful," said principal Dina Yariv. "She is a full partner in all school activities." Yariv said she hopes to expand the school's outreach to other disabled and recovering children.
Mirit Shalom, arts coordinator at the Agron School, which organized the music meetings between the students said that all parties contributed to the feeling of accomplishment. "The children of ALYN receive moments of joy and the children of Agron implement in practice the important values of giving, tolerance and acceptance of those who are different."
Founded in 1988, Agron School was named after Gershon Agron, founder of The Jerusalem Post
and mayor of Jerusalem from 1955 - 1959.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>