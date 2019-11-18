NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace?

There is importance in stating the truth even if it doesn’t have a direct tangible outcome.

A Jewish settler walks at the Jewish settlement outpost of Adei Ad B in the West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A Jewish settler walks at the Jewish settlement outpost of Adei Ad B in the West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
In any conflict there is value in making sure that both sides recognize the truth. It helps them reach a viable and lasting solution.
It is through this prism that it is worth looking at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned announcement on Monday that the US no longer views Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal, aligning Washington with Jerusalem’s stance that has long been dismissed by the international community.
Does the decision increase the chances for peace? Yes and no. On the one hand, the Palestinians will view this announcement as just another example – after the moving of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights – of US bias and as proof that Donald Trump is not capable of serving as an honest broker.
On the other hand, Israel finally has a country – and not just any country – that stands behind its claim that settlements are not inherently illegal but rather are part of a disputed land whose fate can only be determined through negotiations and a peace deal.
It is true that this new policy won’t immediately change anything just like the recognition of Jerusalem didn’t. The European Union, as seen last week, still believes that east Jerusalem is occupied land and that products from over the Green Line need to be labeled.
Nevertheless, there is importance in stating the truth even if it doesn’t have a direct tangible outcome.  Israeli Jews didn’t need America to tell them that Jerusalem was their capital city; they knew that. Nevertheless, when a country like the US makes such an announcement – whether about Jerusalem or the settlements – it changes the narrative, and narratives are important when it comes to conflicts as emotionally charged as this one.
The planned Pompeo announcement came after a year-long review that was carried out by the State Department’s legal office. It wasn’t done by politicians or political appointees but rather by professional lawyers who spent the year reviewing available material while studying the different sides to the issue.
How does the new policy work with the so-called Deal of the Century, otherwise known as the Trump administration’s peace plan?
That remains to be seen. For now, the plan is still waiting for an Israeli government to be established before it's rolled out and anyhow, officials in Jerusalem and Ramallah are not expecting the plan to change much – the Palestinians are still officially boycotting the White House and the president is pretty busy with the impeachment hearings and his upcoming reelection bid.
For the Palestinians, this will easily serve as just another excuse why to write it off.
And then there is the timing. On the surface, it doesn’t seem like Monday’s announcement has anything to do with the ongoing political crisis in Israel. A review was commissioned over a year ago, way before anyone in Washington or Jerusalem could have known that Israel would be facing governmental and electoral paralysis. Its findings were presented recently to Pompeo and the secretary of state decided to adopt and announce them.
On the other hand, everything is about appearances and there is little doubt that Benjamin Netanyahu will use Monday’s policy change to play up his diplomatic credentials and stress to Israelis why he is still needed as prime minister.
But that is not the story. America seems to be speaking the truth. Today, let's appreciate that.


Tags Settlements legality of israeli settlements settlements israel Settlement blocs Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by