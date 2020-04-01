The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dozens of people protest in Jaffa after quarantine violator arrested

Four men were arrested and the violator was fined for breaking the Health Ministry regulations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2020 19:29
Israeli police officers seen during a raid on the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, as they close shops and disperse public gatherings following the government decisions in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 24, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers seen during a raid on the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, as they close shops and disperse public gatherings following the government decisions in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 24, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A protest erupted in Yefet St in Tel Aviv-Yafo on Wednesday after police arrested a man who allegedly violated the Health Ministry’s coronavirus quarantine orders, police reported.  Dozens of people took part in the protest. 
The street is in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa, where many Arab-Israelis reside. 
Police reported that the man was aided by family members and other men who arrived with stones and sticks with the intention of confronting the security forces. Four men were arrested and the violator was fined for breaking the Health Ministry regulations. 
Police said that it usually protects the right of protestors but could not allow violence against its own men nor risk placing the public's health at risk during a time of a pandemic.  
In a video released on social media, the man can be seen being pushed away and badly falling on the sidewalk as other people rush to his aid and shout at the police officers. 
MK Sami Abu Shehadeh from the Arab Joint List took to social media to write that once again the "police has shown its brutality to citizens in general and Arab citizens in particular." 
He argued that the pandemic of COVID-19 is one more reason to be baffled by this show of force, which he claimed was placing the officers themselves at risk. 
    
     


