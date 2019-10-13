Driver ran over child on Yom Kippur suspected of killing, drug trafficking

Amir Abu Laban, who is suspected of running over eight-year-old Itay Margie and leading to his death in Tel Aviv during Yom Kippur, is suspected of killing and drug trafficking.



In a hearing on Sunday in the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, the count of killing was initially removed, but returned soon after. The police requested to extend his arrest by eight days, but the court only agreed to five. Police are currently investigating whether Abu Laban was driving under the influence of drugs.

The police representative argued at the hearing that Abu Laban threw several objects out the window of his car after the crash and that on his phone, police found phone numbers of customers who bought drugs from him, some of which were already interrogated.Itay Margie is one of two children killed during Yom Kippur, along with Riyadh Asberga. Margie was seriously injured after Abu Laban's car crashed into him as he was riding his bicycle in Tel Aviv. He died in Ichilov Hospital from his injuries.In Israel, the roads are often empty during Yom Kippur, when Jews traditionally fast and pray to atone for their sins. While it is not illegal to drive on Yom Kippur, most Jewish-Israelis avoid doing so as part of this tradition. As a result, people often ride bikes or walk on streets and highways that are filled with vehicles on normal days.MDA paramedics were called to handle 2,491 events nationwide during the holiday, Channel 12 reported, including calls from people who became ill due to the traditional Yom Kippur fast and those who had minor injuries from biking, rollerskating, skateboarding and other road activities."There are no words to describe the horrific shock of the terrible disaster," said a member of Margie's family after the crash."Itay was a lovely, happy child - a child with love and smiles," the shocked family said.

