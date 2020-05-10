Druze, Circassians protest in Tel Aviv demanding budget to fight COVID-19



Druze and Circassian activists got together Sunday for a joint protest in Tel Aviv outside of the Government Complex Building (Kiryat Hamemshala), calling on the government to approve a five-year budget to that local authorities in both communities could deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Protesters also waved and wore the colorful Druze flag, which served as the flag of the Jabal Druze State until 1936.

The Druze community is the only Israeli population currently operating without a clear budget plan