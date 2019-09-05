Dutch got Stuxnet into Iran, they are less suspicious than Israel, U.S.

A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Dutch intelligence was likely successful in infiltrating a mole into Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility and infecting it with the Stuxnet virus since the Netherlands – unlike Israel and the United States – raises less suspicion in the Islamic Republic, according to former intelligence officers.

On Monday, Yahoo News reported that an Iranian mole recruited by Dutch intelligence was the US and Israel's key to installing the Stuxnet cyber virus on Iran's nuclear centrifuges at Natantz.

The Stuxnet virus destroyed some 2,000 centrifuges between 2008 and 2010, significantly delaying Iran’s uranium enrichment plans.

Experts say that this delay provided pressure and space to get the Iranians to negotiate with the world superpowers, talks that led to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The report quoted multiple sources saying that the courier behind the infiltration into Natanz, whose role had not previously been reported, was a mole recruited by Dutch intelligence agents at the behest of the CIA and the Mossad.

How did Dutch intelligence succeed where the Mossad and the CIA reportedly failed?

One source emphasized that the Dutch are similar to the Mossad in their proactivity.

To back this up, the source noted that while ISIS succeeded in carrying out terror attacks across Europe, the Islamic terror group failed to perpetrate an attack in the Netherlands.

Dutch intelligence does not wait for you to come to them, but truly seeks out relevant intelligence partners from other countries to help uncover potential plots, said one source.

Dutch intelligence has occasionally been in the news, even though it is not as prominent as some other intelligence agencies. For example, the revelation that Russia hacked Hilary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 was made by Dutch intelligence.

At meetings, Dutch intelligence agents are said to be modest and carefully listen to what foreign intelligence partners have to say, according to one source.

Despite the Netherlands being a small nation, a source said that Dutch intelligence is a high-level player in EU affairs.

Another quality of Dutch intelligence is that it knows how to make a deal. A source said that if you convince Dutch intelligence agents that it is worth it for them to provide access to one of their intelligence assets, that they move forward full throttle – but also demand a hefty price.

One way that Dutch intelligence might have succeeded in infiltrating Iran’s nuclear program where other more famous agencies like the CIA and the Mossad had not, is their anonymity, a source said.

Another former official implied that someone with a connection to the Netherlands, disregarding their ethnicity, was less likely to raise suspicion than someone from the US or Israel.

People eventually miss something, said a source, and that is when there is room to break into an otherwise fool-proof system.

Interestingly, what Yahoo News reported on Monday was apparently not the full story. The Dutch reporter involved in the story, Huib Modderkolk, was prevented from publishing large portions of classified material he had succeeded in gathering by a Netherlands court decision this past July. The court mostly agreed with the government that some of Modderkolk’s disclosures could endanger lives.

Accordingly, portions of his book had to be scrapped before it went to print this week.

