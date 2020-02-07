EMET Prize Committee Issues Call for 2020 Prize Nominees

The A.M.N. Foundation, sponsors of the EMET Prize for Art, Science, and Culture, has issued a call for candidates for the 2020 EMET Prize. Popularly known as the ‘Israeli Nobel Prize,’ the $1 million prize is awarded to Israeli citizens – and in certain circumstances to non-citizens that reside in Israel and consider Israel as their permanent home – in recognition of academic or professional excellence and achievements, which have a far-reaching influence and make a special contribution to society.The EMET prize is awarded in five different general areas: culture and art, exact sciences, life sciences, humanities, and social sciences. The sub-categories for the 2020 prize are nano-technology, biochemistry, Biblical research, psychology, and architecture. The deadline for submission of candidates is April 2, 2020. The A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture was founded in 1999 by Alberto Moscona Nisim, a Mexican friend of Israel. The EMET Prize is administered by the Award Committee, which is comprised of representatives appointed by the A.M.N.foundation, and is headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel. Additional information about submission of candidates for nomination for the 2020 EMET Prize is available at www.emetprize.com.