EMS teams give IDF troops near Lebanon food and water

Using GPS and 'ambucycles,' United Hatzalah moves its 5,000+ volunteers around Israel, quickly and efficiently.

By
September 2, 2019 03:21
1 minute read.
United Hatzalah Teams Hand Out Food and Water to IDF Soldiers Along Lebanese Border. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

With tensions in the North on the rise, IDF soldiers have been put to the test. For soldiers, this kind of intensity often means they have little time to rest or think of things as basic as eating and drinking. That's where the volunteers from United Hatzalah step in.


United Hatzalah, the organization that sent volunteers to northern Israel on Sunday, is a non-profit, fully volunteer emergency medical service that operates across Israel 24/7, 365 days a year. The organization, which claims to have more than 5,000 volunteers, uses GPS and "ambucycles" to get to emergency situations quickly and efficiently.

On Sunday, after Hezbollah fired several anti-tank missiles toward an IDF base and at military vehicles along the northern border, United Hatzalah volunteers went to help soldiers serving near Lebanon by giving them food and water.
In response to Hezbollah's attack, the IDF responded by firing more than 100 artillery shells into southern Lebanon and launching an airstrike against the cell responsible for the attack.

No injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the attack. Though Hezbollah briefly thought it had killed several IDF soldiers, IDF reports later confirmed that its soldiers set up a decoy and that no one was killed or even injured.

When asked about the situation in the north, Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are consulting about the future, are prepared for any scenario, and will decide on future actions depending on the developments."

US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, tweeted after the attack, stating that America stood behind Israel's response.


Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


