The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

EU and Norway inaugurate new public buildings in Area C

The buildings, in villages near Bethlehem, will home the village councils in addition to providing space for community events.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 08:49
The EU, Denmark and the Palestinian Authority inaugurate multipurpose buildings in Area C villages near Bethlehem (photo credit: THE OFFICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION REPRESENTATIVE)
The EU, Denmark and the Palestinian Authority inaugurate multipurpose buildings in Area C villages near Bethlehem
(photo credit: THE OFFICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION REPRESENTATIVE)
The European Union and Denmark have joined forces with the Palestinian Authorities to inaugurate two new public buildings in Area C villages near Bethlehem.
Two multipurpose buildings, in the al Ma'sarah and Marah Mi'allah villages within the Bethlehem Governate region, were inaugurated on Wednesday at a ceremony jointly attended by European Union representatives, the Representative Office of Denmark in Ramallah, the Ministry of Local Government, Bethlehem Governorate, and the Municipal Lending and Development Fund, and representatives of both local councils.
Covering more than 630 m² between them and serving more than 2,000 Palestinians, the buildings are designed to support the local population by providing a location for the village councils to meet, as well as offering a space for local and public community events.
"By investing into projects in Area C, we invest in the future State of Palestine," Simone Petroni, EU Head of Political Section said.
"Projects like the ones we inaugurated today will help bring a positive change to the lives of Palestinian families in this area. The EU will continue to support projects promoting economic development and improving the quality of life of Palestinian communities in Area C in areas such as private sector, environment and agriculture."
The EU donated €310,000 and Denmark €215,000 to support the building projects, which are part of the EU and Member States' commitment to supporting development in Area C.
"Denmark is proud to have funded the construction of the multi-purpose hall in Marah Mi’allah," Nathalia Feinberg, Head of Mission, Danish Representative Office in Ramallah said.
"It marks Denmark’s continued strong commitment to the development of Area C in the West Bank, alongside our close partners in the EU and the Palestinian Authority. We believe such support is vital – both for the everyday life of Palestinian citizens, and for the prospects for peace and a future Palestinian state."
Their inauguration comes a month after the EU, together with European Development Partners Norway and Switzerland, joined forces with representatives of the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian civil organizations to launch the Joint European Roadmap for Engagement with Civil Society in Palestine.
The Roadmap document emphasizes the importance of bolstering Civil Society Organizations in the Palestinian territories, in an environment in which their activities are often squeezed by the Government of Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and by Hamas in Gaza.


Tags European Union Palestinian Authority denmark
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dr. Sol Lizerbram, President of the Jewish National Fund - USA Writing the next chapter in the holy book of the Jewish people By DR. SOL LIZERBRAM
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by