Edri removes himself from consideration for police chief

Moshe (Chico) Edri.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Moshe “Chico” Edri officially withdrew his candidacy for police chief to succeed former chief Roni Alsheich late on Wednesday, leaving no candidates to fill the slot.
Until Edri was recently disqualified by a state vetting committee, he had been the only candidate out of three finalists, who appeared to make it through the vetting process designed to catch scandals.
However, after appearing to emerge from the vetting unscathed and being publicly nominated by Public Security Gilad Erdan for the job, alleged skeletons started to emerge from Edri’s closet.
With no permanent police chief, the job is being filled by a 45-day temporary appointment.
“Unfortunately, there are many forces whose objective was, from the day I was selected as a candidate, to prevent my candidacy for the post and to slander and speak ill of my good name and harm my family,” Edri said.
The Goldberg Committee disqualified Edri
in late November due to a meeting he held with an attorney, who represented one who filed a complaint to the committee against his appointment and the cancellation of tickets issued against a police officer which he favored.
The meeting took place just days before Edri was scheduled to meet with the committee.
Moreover, there were highly disputed reports on Wednesday that Edri was either coached or explored ways to neutralize any negative repercussions by taking a lie detector test.
While Edri denied the reports, along with the other issues and his delayed appointment, the wave became too much for him to continue fighting against.
Erdan expressed heavy frustration with the attacks on Edri, since he had been ready to fight for his appointment even if the issue reached the High Court of Justice.
Alsheich only became chief three years ago after Erdan’s initial publicized pick, IDF Brig. Gen. (ret.) Gal Hirsch dropped out after he was publicly attacked with criminal allegations, which were later believed to be baseless.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>