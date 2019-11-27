The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Egyptian shell hits Israeli yeshiva on the border – no casualties

The IDF said that the episode was likely an accident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 03:26
Yeshiva Gvoha Bnei Netzarim hit by Egyptian shell on November 27, 2019. (photo credit: MAARIV)
Yeshiva Gvoha Bnei Netzarim hit by Egyptian shell on November 27, 2019.
(photo credit: MAARIV)
A shell from an Egyptian tank hit the dining hall of a yeshiva in Bnei Netzarim, a community located only a few kilometers west of Egypt and south of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.
Damages but no injuries were reported. The hall was empty at the time of the impact since the students were learning in a different part of the building. Moreover, the gas balloons located in the room were not affected.
“Today, a great miracle happened to us,” said Rabbi Hillel Rothkoff, the head of the Yeshiva Gvoha Bnei Netzarim.
The IDF said that the episode was likely an accident, but that it would further investigate the matter.
Similar episodes had already affected the area before. About two months ago, another Egyptian shell damaged a vehicle.
Bnei Netzarim was founded in 2008 by families who were evacuated from Gush Katif during the Israeli disengagement from the Gaza Strip. About 90 families live in the community.


