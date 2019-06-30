Ehud Barak to be joined by Jerusalem born, Yair (Yaya) Fink

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Jerusalem born Yair (Yaya) Pink will join Ehud Barak's new party in the upcoming election.



Pink was on the Labor list for the 21st Knesset and came in eighth. Yaya took it upon himself to integrate into the construction of the new party and the writing of the platform as well as in steering the party's work in the next Knesset. Pink said, "I join a group I really believe in, with its leadership and the real mobilization it represents. We need leadership with a knife between our teeth for a long time."

Ehud Barak, welcomed Pink: "I'm very happy about Yaya's joining. Yaya reflects the broad spectrum of Israel citizens who have decided to take their fate into their own hands, unite, and embark on a path that will bring Israel back on track."



Yair Golan, former deputy chief of staff, said: "Yaya is a young and brave public figure. He is part of a social leadership that is not willing to lower its flags of identity and culture. His determination, moral commitment and actions are what Israeli politics needs. We did not come to integrate into reality. We came to change it! "

Pink has a strong ideological vision based on his religious education: "Judaism does not belong to the right. And no one has exclusivity over the Zionist ethos and the Jewish idea. My Judaism pursues peace, the phrase that appears most frequently in the Torah."He also also has a pluralistic philosophy, based on values of unity and tolerance: " A strong Israel is a country that knows how to respect the diversity within it, who understands that diversity is a great source of social power."Pink holds a master's degree in business administration, served as CEO of the Shachan Tov organization and is a senior member of the Tag Meir and Ofek associations.

