The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Eisenkot: Strategic position better, Israel not facing existential threat

"You can't disconnect our soldiers from the discourse in Israel."

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 04:54
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot (photo credit: TAMIR BARGIG)
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot
(photo credit: TAMIR BARGIG)
Lieutenant-General (res.) Gadi Eisenkot criticized public officials on Monday, saying that they express populist opinions instead of backing IDF commanders.
In a talk at the Israel Democracy Institute, he noted that examples, such as the case of  Elor Azaria, who shot a Palestinian in the head in 2016.
“The fact that Israel lacks a formal security policy enshrined in law is a flaw and an abdication of responsibility," Eisenkot told the attendees at the conference. "This must be addressed so as to provide guidance to IDF commanders.”  
As for the shooting incident in Hebron, he said that the discourse around it was not new and has been plaguing the army for more than 20 years. What is worse is changes in media consumption and the way public figures address the public, succumbing to emotion or political needs and not taking a position that they might pay a price for in the short term, but they benefit from in the long run.
"You can't disconnect our soldiers from the discourse in Israel," he said. "A strong and moral army is the kind that knows how to withstand challenges."
 
Eisenkot also criticized the lack of order for joint service between men and women:
"A lack of order is equivalent to a city with no traffic lights," he said. "It would be insufferable and the order was seen as a threat unfortunately, an attempt to bring in an agenda. But it's a product of five years of work. Its purpose was to set rule and principles and it improved the norms for commanders and soldiers." 
He talked about the "lone wolf"  intifada and the security challenges the IDF dealt with during his time:
"IDF security challenges are equivalent to a large iceberg," he said. "The public and the media can see the tip of the iceberg because, factually speaking, we were dealing with operations that have kept the army under the radar of Israeli society. There are huge challenges from the nuclear program and the terror tunnel threat, the IDF has worked around the clock in recent years to stop Iran from establishing itself [on our borders]. There is a huge difference between what they thought they would accomplish and what they actually did."
 
He noted that even in the case of the lone wolf attacks, which could have easily deteriorated into a third Intifada, proper management of the methods of allowing Palestinian workers into Israel allowed Israelis continue living a normal life.
"Israel's strategic position is very much improved as compared to the past," he said. 
"Although Israel is not currently facing an existential threat, the most important element of IDF's strength is the resilience and social cohesion within Israel," he continued. "In Israel’s reality, integrating different populations into the military is a powerful component, and must be preserved in the future. It is impossible to ignore the fact that today there are fewer recruits today and that the youth views the army differently." 


Tags IDF intifada Gadi Eizenkot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by