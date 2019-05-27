Eisenkot confidants think he’d sit race out

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot is unlikely to be a candidate if another election is held, even though he could run legally, sources close to him told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.



By law, former IDF generals are prohibited from running for three years after they complete their service. But there is a loophole that if an election has passed, they can run in the next one.

Eisenkot surprised many when before the April 9 election, he cut short the time after his service as chief of staff in which he could have technically remained in the IDF and not done anything but receive extra money for his pension.The move was seen as a sign he would enter politics whenever the next election would be held. But sources close to him said a summer election would not be the right timing for him.“I don’t think he’ll run,” a source close to Eisenkot said. “I think it is too soon. There is no reason for him to run already now.”Blue and White is already taken, with three IDF chiefs of staff. Eisenkot is not known to have views that would fit in Likud.So while Eisenkot will likely sit a new race out, former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan is expected to run. Golan also quit the IDF ahead of the April 9 election, so the same loophole in the law would apply to him, even though he only left in December after losing the chief of staff job to Aviv Kochavi.Golan has expressed interest in running for leader of the Labor Party. Golan faced criticism for making statements that were considered political when he was still in the IDF.Current Labor leader Avi Gabbay, who is not expected to run for his post again, said in radio interviews this week that he would like to see Golan join Labor and run with the party.

