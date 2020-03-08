The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
El Al: Revenues could drop by $160 million due to coronavirus outbreak

The increased cut in revenues follows a significant drop in consumer demand and shrinking operations due to increasingly strict restrictions on travel imposed by the Health Ministry.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 8, 2020 13:32
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli flag carrier El Al currently expects revenues to plunge by $140-160 million between January and April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the airline said Sunday in a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The increased cut in revenues, the company said, follows a significant drop in consumer demand and shrinking operations due to increasingly strict restrictions on travel imposed by the Health Ministry.
According to the airline's revised estimates, reduced operational costs will offset some of the declining revenues, with overall damage estimated to stand at between $70-90m. by the end of April.
"Naturally, this is an evolving event outside of the control of the company," El Al said in a statement. "Factors including the continued spread or stopping of the virus, decisions by countries and relevent authorities in Israel and abroad to stop or resume flights to different destinations, setting guidelines with regard to different destinations, or changes in demand, are likely to affect the company."
The airline said talks are currently ongoing with the Finance Ministry to request financial support from the government, and is carrying out operational and financial measures to reduce its expenditure.
Last week, El Al announced its intention to lay off 1,000 permanent and temporary staff - almost one-sixth of the airline's entire workforce - as it rolled out a series of cost-cutting measures implemented to “ensure the future” of the company. In addition, company executives and directors will be subject to a 20% wage cut, taking effect retroactively since March 1.
Due to travel restrictions imposed by health authorities, the carrier has canceled all flights to China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Italy, and postponed the long-awaited launch of a nonstop route to Tokyo scheduled for March 11. The airline has also cancelled a series of flights to European destinations, amid falling domestic and international demand.
Currently, two weeks of home quarantine is required for all Israeli nationals arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, Japan, Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland or Italy. Foreign citizens arriving from all 13 countries are not permitted to enter the country. Quarantine is also necessary for passengers traveling on connecting flights via mainland China, South Korea and Italy.
The Israel Airports Authority also announced on Sunday that it would be sending 70% of all temporary workers on unpaid leave. In order to reduce the impact on workers' families, the authority said, it was decided to place single employees on leave ahead of married staff. Security staff at the authority's airports and land-to-land border terminals will also be reduced to 150 employees.
Additional measures include the cancellation of training courses and halting the recruitment of temporary staff expected to return to work ahead of the busy summer season.


